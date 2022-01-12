Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is currently reviewing Quebec’s proposal to tax unvaccinated residents with interest but is awaiting more details about the plan.

The province announced on Tuesday that it will introduce a “significant” financial penalty for those refusing to get the jab without a medical exemption.

Trudeau highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated and underlined the steps Ottawa is taking to enhance vaccination rates, including by implementing a vaccine mandate for the federal workforce and the federally regulated transportation sector.

