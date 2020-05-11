OTTAWA -- The federal government says it is rolling out a new multimillion-dollar loan program aimed at providing financing access to large employers impacted by COVID-19 and the economic downturn it’s prompted.

Called the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF), the plan will allow big companies to access additional liquidity to keep their operations going, retain workers on payroll, and avoid bankruptcy. The new program comes with a series of terms and conditions.

The federal government is offering companies across most sectors — including the airline industry — that have “larger financing needs” access to loans of up to $60 million per company, and guarantees of up to $80 million.

Eligible companies have annual revenues of $300 million or higher and are seeking financing of $60 million or more. Businesses in the financial sector are not eligible, nor are any firms convicted of tax evasion in the past.

LEEFF applicants must also have “significant operations or workforce in Canada,” and demonstrate some degree of environmental commitments, among other criteria.

The support will not be accessible to companies that don’t need the funding, nor can it be used to resolve an insolvency or to restructure a firm.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains are speaking to the details of this new announcement, and are describing it as an effort to protect millions of middle-class jobs by providing the bridge financing firms need to stay afloat through the pandemic and the economic storm it’s caused.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also expected to speak to this latest aid measure during his daily address on Monday morning.

This is a breaking news update, more to come…