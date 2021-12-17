Feds ending 10-country travel ban, requiring tests for all travellers
Published Friday, December 17, 2021 11:26AM EST
Share:
Canada is once again requiring all incoming travellers, regardless of trip length or location, to provide proof of a pre-arrival negative molecular COVID-19 test in order to enter the country, and is ending its travel ban on 10 African countries.
The federal government announced Friday that the updated pre-arrival testing requirement will come into effect on Dec. 21, while the extraordinary measures for travellers returning from the 10 countries will be lifted as of Dec. 18 at 11:59pm.
This is a breaking news story, more coming…
RELATED IMAGES