Canada is once again requiring all incoming travellers, regardless of trip length or location, to provide proof of a pre-arrival negative molecular COVID-19 test in order to enter the country, and is ending its travel ban on 10 African countries.

The federal government announced Friday that the updated pre-arrival testing requirement will come into effect on Dec. 21, while the extraordinary measures for travellers returning from the 10 countries will be lifted as of Dec. 18 at 11:59pm.

