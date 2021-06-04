OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that the government has secured 9.1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech to arrive in the month of August and an option for three million more in September.

This means Canada will receive two million doses every week from the supplier until the end of the summer. Procurement Minister Anita Anand said she continues to work with Moderna to stabilize their delivery schedule.

In total, 29 million COVID-19 doses have arrived in Canada, 25 million of which have been administered by the provinces and territories.

This is a breaking news story…more to come.