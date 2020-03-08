TORONTO -- The federal government is chartering a plane to repatriate Canadians on board a cruise ship that is being held off the coast of California because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne announced on Sunday that the plane will transport Canadians from the Grand Princess cruise ship. They will be flown from San Francisco to Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

More than 230 Canadians are among the 3,500 people on board the vessel.

Evacuees will be put in a 14-day quarantine at CFB Trenton upon arrival to Canada, Champagne said.

This is breaking news story. More to come…