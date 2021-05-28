OTTAWA -- Later today, federal health officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada will be releasing the latest pandemic modelling projections, providing an updated national picture on the current state and future trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

At 12:15 p.m. EST the latest state of the pandemic will be presented, offering indications about whether the restrictions in place across Canada and the increasing vaccination rates are helping to flatten the curve of the third wave.

As of last month’s modelling update, the data showed that Canada was in the midst of a strong resurgence of COVID-19 infections, with variants of concern making up more than half of the new cases.

At the time, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that there were some initial indications that the stronger public health restrictions put into place were beginning to work, but that the lockdown measures in place would need to remain until cases came down further.