TORONTO -- As provinces and territories loosen vaccine passports and mask mandates, Canada's top doctor says the federal government is "actively examining" its own COVID-19 heath measures.

"I think the federal government has taken a very precautionary approach, a very thoughtful approach, and it's looking at a phased approach of removing some of these policies," Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam told reporters in a briefing on Friday.

Since October 2021, the federal government has required all of its public servants as well as RCMP officers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those who work from home. The feds have said that more than 95 per cent of employees affected by these mandates have attested to being fully vaccinated.

Vaccine passports have also been required for all travellers wishing to board planes, cruise ships and VIA Rail trains, which are all regulated by the federal government.

One area where the federal government has already eased restrictions is at the border. Since the end of February, fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada only need to show proof of a negative antigen test rather than an expensive PCR test result. Starting April 1, no COVID-19 test of any kind will be required to cross into Canada for fully vaccinated travellers.

When it comes to the employee vaccine mandate in the public service, Tam said that decision lies with the Treasury Board, which is the government department responsible for hiring public servants.

"I think our role is simply to provide the scientific information about the effectiveness of vaccines, for example. It is up to the employer and the Treasury Board to make those decisions," Tam said.

These comments come at a time when provinces and territories have been slowly loosening or lifting their indoor mask mandates and vaccine passport requirements in light of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

However, Tam also said that increased levels of transmission "are not unexpected" as public health measures ease.

"COVID-19 continues to challenge us and impacts us differently depending on our circumstances, so let’s continue to do what we can to support one another as we navigate the roads ahead," she said.