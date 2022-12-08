FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
U.S. regulators on Thursday cleared doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than age 5.
The Food and Drug Administration's decision aims to better protect the littlest kids from severe COVID-19 at a time when children's hospitals already are packed with tots suffering from a variety of respiratory illnesses.
Omicron-targeted booster shots made by Moderna and rival Pfizer already were open to everyone 5 and older.
The FDA now has cleared their use in tots starting at age 6 months -- but just who is eligible depends on what vaccinations they've already had, and which kind. Few youngsters have gotten the full primary series since shots for the littlest kids began in June.
The FDA decided that:
--Children under age 6 who've already gotten two original doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine can get a single booster of Moderna's updated formula if it's been at least two months since their last shot.
--Pfizer's vaccine requires three initial doses for tots under age 5 -- and those who haven't finished that vaccination series will get the original formula for the first two shots and the omicron-targeted version for their third shot.
--Children under 5 who already got all three Pfizer doses aren't yet eligible for an updated booster. Data expected next month should help the FDA determine if and when those tots need the omicron-targeted booster.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to sign off soon, the final step for shots to begin.
Just 3% of tots under 2 and nearly 5% of those 2 to 4 have gotten their primary doses so far, according to the CDC.
"Vaccines remain the best defense against the most devastating consequences of disease caused by the currently circulating omicron variant," FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said in a statement.
The updated vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are combination shots, containing half the original vaccine and half tweaked to match the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains that until recently were dominant. Now BA.5 descendants are responsible for most COVID-19 cases.
The CDC last month released the first real-world data showing that an updated booster, using either company's version, does offer added protection to adults. The analysis found the greatest benefit was in people who'd never had a prior booster, just two doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine -- but that even those who'd had a summertime dose were more protected than if they'd skipped the newest shot.
---
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
Police reveal identity of Philly's slain 'Boy in the Box'
Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police say they have finally unlocked a central mystery in the city's most notorious cold case: The victim's identity.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
Liberal minister presents bill aimed at protecting child-care system from future governments
The federal Liberal government has presented a new bill aimed at enshrining in law their commitment to the Canada-wide early learning and child-care system, and the long-term funding needed to maintain it. The minister responsible said the legislation is needed in-part to ensure that the nationwide system being can't easily be scrapped by a future federal government.
