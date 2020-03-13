TORONTO -- The government’s warning to curtail all non-essential international travel is an important step to preventing COVID-19 from spreading further in Canada, according to an infectious disease expert on the frontlines of the battle against the virus.

“I think erring on the side of extreme caution at this time is warranted,” Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, infectious disease specialist with Toronto’s University Health Network, told CTV News Friday.

“It will save more lives.”

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam’s request that Canadians avoid all non-essential international travel as the still-rapidly spreading pandemic continues.

Canada's cruise season has been postponed and overseas international flights coming into Canada will also be restricted to a smaller number of airports to limit the spread of the virus.

“We need to take lessons from what we’ve seen in Italy [and] in other places in the world that were very hard hit by this infection and weren’t prepared,” Sharkawy said.

“Containment strategies were probably taken a little too late. We don’t want to be in that situation here in Canada.”

But Sharkawy, who has dealt with outbreaks of SARS, HIV-AIDS, tuberculosis and measles in Canada and abroad, maintains that the biggest threat to Canadians is panic.

“One of the upsides of all of these cancellations and closures of schools and what not, is it gives us an opportunity to maybe simplify our lives,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to reflect on our own individual empowerment. What can we do, rather than being focused on what we can’t do?”

Last week, Sharkawy penned a powerful message attacking the “wave of fear” being stirred by the novel coronavirus on Facebook. The post has since been shared by more than 1.9 million users.

“I am not scared of Covid-19,” reads the post.

“What I am scared about is the loss of reason and wave of fear that has induced the masses of society into a spellbinding spiral of panic, stockpiling obscene quantities of anything that could fill a bomb shelter adequately in a post-apocalyptic world.”

The post details the infectious disease expert’s biggest concerns, including fears of hospital supplies being stolen, medical masks being horded and economic fallout.

“Covid-19 is nowhere near over. It will be coming to a city, a hospital, a friend, even a family member near you at some point. Expect it. Stop waiting to be surprised further,” he wrote.

“The fact is the virus itself will not likely do much harm when it arrives. But our own behaviors and "fight for yourself above all else" attitude could prove disastrous.”

Speaking to CTV News Friday, Sharkawy noted that the number one defence against the virus comes down to basic handwashing practices.

“There is some thought or hope that with the summer months approaching that this could burn out a little bit,” he said. “We still need to remain vigilant because the southern hemisphere will enter winter… so we can’t become complacent, we certainly can’t wait for that to be a reason that it will go away on its own.”