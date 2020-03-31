TORONTO -- On Monday night, one of New York City’s most recognizable skyscrapers paid a special tribute to health-care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a show of support for doctors, nurses and first responders, a red light simulating an ambulance siren shone from the Empire State Building’s iconic pinnacle.

The show of lights serves as a visual reminder of the state of emergency the city – along with most of the world – finds itself in.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on March 12 after the city reached 95 confirmed coronavirus cases. The city has since become the epicentre of the virus in North America, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases.

A social media post by the Empire State Building’s officials depicts the glowing red and white spire as a pillar of the metropolitan skyline.

“Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight," the post reads.

The public response has been mixed, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts. For some, the light show is a beautiful gesture of thanks, but for others it stands as a bleak reminder of the current state of affairs.

On the right is the red siren in the fog that has become the top of Empire State Building to honor emergency workers. In the water on the left, the blue sirens from boats guarding the USNS Comfort. pic.twitter.com/FzFOiXQ2gU — Zach Haberman (@ZHaberman) March 31, 2020

This was a haunting scene last night in New York.



The Empire State Building was lit up like an ambulance siren, as a tribute to all our incredible frontline workers, and to symbolize the emergency we are in.pic.twitter.com/VKuJuXWkRZ — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) March 31, 2020

In case you didn't already feel like you were living through dystopia, they turned the Empire State Building into a giant siren



pic.twitter.com/TkpvUh6szG — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) March 31, 2020

Others are taking a humorous approach, making dystopian pop-culture references.

The Empire State Building signaling we’ve officially transformed into Gotham pic.twitter.com/dJdscWvI0a — Kara Head (@karahead_) March 31, 2020

As the number of confirmed cases in NYC continues to climb, we can expect the display to remain for the foreseeable future.