Effects of COVID-19 fatigue in elite athlete revealed in new study

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began

In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.

Ukrainian servicemen of the 3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigde ride on a tank during an exercise in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, the day before the one year mark since the war began. War has been a catastrophe for Ukraine and a crisis for the globe and the world is a more unstable and fearful place since Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social