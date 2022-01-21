Doctors are urging caution as health officials suggest the Omicron wave may be hitting its peak across Canada.

“It’s great news right now, but we need to be aware of one thing: this was us influencing this wave,” Dr. Peter Jüni, the scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, told Joyce Napier on CTV’s Power Play Friday.

“It’s important to keep doing what we’re doing. Open slowly and really, really rush those third doses,” Dr. Jüni said.

In a COVID-19 update Friday, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam said early indicators suggest Omicron infections may have peaked across the country. However, she warned hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions are rising.

“It’s not just rough in hospitals right now, it’s nigh on people not getting the same quality of care they’d get six months ago,” infectious diseases specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett told Power Play. “That’s not acceptable.”

Ontario has a three-step plan in place to lift its COVID-19 restrictions. That starts Jan. 31, with gyms and indoor dining set to reopen.

“We need to be very careful that we don’t accelerate again and have more growth that will result in even more strain in our hospitals,” Dr. Jüni said.

Dr. Jüni and Dr. Barrett discuss the Omicron wave in the video at the top of this article.