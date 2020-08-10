Do you have questions about sending your children back to school? Send them to us
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 1:07PM EDT
Stock photo of a classroom. (skynesher / IStock.com)
TORONTO -- Do you have questions about sending your kids back to school during the pandemic? Do your children have questions about going back to class?
Send us the questions you have about what the new school year might look like and we will try to answer them by talking to school officials and health-care professionals. Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information.
Your comments may be used online at CTVNews.ca.