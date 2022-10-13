Do you have long COVID? We want to hear from you

One of the latest studies on the long-term effects of COVID-19 suggests one in eight adults infected with the virus will go on to develop long COVID. The peer-reviewed study, published in The Lancet in August, looked at the persistence of symptoms such as chest pain, fatigue and difficulty breathing over a 16-month period. Results showed 12.7 per cent of patients who have had COVID-19 also developed long COVID.

However, much remains unknown about the condition, and there is currently no way of clearly diagnosing or treating long COVID, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. If you are currently living with the post COVID-19 condition, we want to hear from you.

What symptoms are you experiencing and how long have they lasted? What impact is long COVID having on your day-to-day life? Are you undergoing any treatment?

