Disneyland closes due to coronavirus outbreak
CNN Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 4:42PM EDT
Disney is closing Disneyland, its flagship theme park in Anaheim, California, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The closure of Disneyland follows the company shuttering some of its parks overseas because of the virus. Disney's theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong, for example, were closed earlier this year due to the outbreak.
This is a developing story. More to come.
RELATED IMAGES
More coronavirus coverage
- Facts Vs. Fiction: Debunking COVID-19 myths
- When will the COVID-19 outbreak peak? Experts weigh in
- Canadian COVID-19 cases: How were they contracted?
- How contagious is COVID-19 compared to other viral diseases?
- The psychology behind why toilet paper is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- Before-and-after photos show impact of COVID-19 on tourist sites