With more Canadians willing to quit their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from workers about why they chose to leave and what they're doing instead.

What was the moment that made you realize you wanted to quit your job? What work did you do before, and what are you doing now?

If you would like to share your story, email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation, and we may get in touch.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.