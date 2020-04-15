OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that a New Brunswick company is ramping up its production to supply enough COVID-19 test chemicals to meet the weekly demand in all provinces, though an expansion in testing across the country is going to be needed before public health measures are loosened.

LuminUltra is one of the companies that has signed a contract with the federal government to provide essential medical supplies in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

As well, the federal government has received enough swabs “to make sure every province has the supplies they need to keep testing,” Trudeau said during his daily briefing outside Rideau Cottage on Wednesday.

“Whether it’s reagents or test kits, we are ensuring that Canada has the tools to fight this virus,” he said.

Testing for COVID-19 has been viewed as an essential aspect of getting its spread under control, but so far the rate of testing across the country has varied.

The prime minister said on Wednesday that wide-scale rapid testing is going to be needed before Canada can consider loosening the reigns on current public health measures like physical distancing.

Asked whether he thinks testing workers for the virus or antibodies will be needed before allowing them back on the job, Trudeau said that “massive rapid testing on a very wide-scale basis, will be an essential part” of keeping the virus under control until there is a vaccine.

“There will also be a need for very aggressive contact tracing whenever there is a case that appears. We are going to have to be extremely quick about responding to any future outbreaks in future waves.”

Trudeau said it won’t be until Canada is out of the first wave before they know whether they have the capacity to “stamp out and restrict any future outbreaks.”

“That means technology, that means better testing capacities, that means continued vigilance, not just by governments but by all Canadians, to preventing it. We're still a number of weeks away from that. But we are reflecting on what that looks like and what sort of technology and medical solutions will be necessary,” he said.