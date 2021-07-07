Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says
Second-dose struggles: normal immune responses more intense than 1st dose for some
'Game changing': Ont. biotech company trying to develop dissolving oral COVID-19 vaccine strips
Ontario reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for first time since October
At least 1.3 million Canadians opted to mix COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June
When will children under 12 be vaccinated against COVID-19?
WHO recommends Roche, Sanofi drugs for COVID-19 to cut death risk
'It's very freeing': Quarantine rules ease for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada