Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Warships returning, soldiers wait for call: Gen. Vance on COVID-19 preparations
Feds continue to seek masks, other PPE after admitting stockpile 'likely' not enough
Trudeau warns Canadians returning from abroad pose 'real risk' to entire country
How long can the novel coronavirus live on different surfaces?
PM Trudeau questioned on COVID-19 projections, implores people to stay home
Some assisted dying appointments to go forward amid pandemic, others on hold
Parents of kids with special needs say pandemic presents unique challenges