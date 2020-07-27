TORONTO -- A cross-border couple decided to have two weddings -- one in the U.S. and one in Canada -- so they could be together despite current COVID-19 travel restrictions.

New Brunswick resident Lauryn Sheehan and her American husband Anton Sheehan were able to stick to their original wedding date amid the coronavirus pandemic, tying the knot on July 25.

"The biggest thing is we really wanted to be able to start our lives together, so that's why we wanted to get married regardless of what was going on," Sheehan told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Monday.

"With the way things are going in New Brunswick, it made it possible with the regulations to be able to have a wedding and a reception."

The couple got married in Scoudouc, N.B. and followed provincial guidelines on public gatherings.

"We had to change it a bit… We had assigned seats, face masks, six-feet-apart seating and we cut down our guest list, but we're able to fall within the New Brunswick guidelines and it was a controlled venue so they were super good in helping organize it all for us."

However, the ceremony was actually the couple's second wedding. Sheehan and her husband legally got married nearly a month earlier, on June 30, at a lavender farm in Pennsylvania.

"I just flew over. [Border officials] asked the normal questions they're asking everyone else and they let me in. Then we had our little ceremony there, just a very small one just with his family and an officiant. Nothing too special," Sheehan said.

"As a female you want your parents to be there and your mom, your dad to walk you down the aisle, so we wanted to have Canada as our main wedding."

The couple, who met a few years ago at a hockey game, learned early on in the pandemic that having their wedding in Canada was going to be a challenge.

On March 17, Canada announced it was shutting the border to international travellers in an effort to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus. The Canada-U.S. border was later closed on March 21, to all non-essential or "discretionary" travel. These travel restrictions currently remain in place.

Because the couple did not qualify as common law, Sheehan said she was inspired by other couples' stories, to get married in the United States so her husband could then return to Canada with her.

Sheehan was able to get across the border and the couple went ahead with their small, first wedding.

After their American ceremony, Sheehan said they drove back to New Brunswick and quarantined for the mandatory 14 days ahead of their Canadian wedding. They are now currently honeymooning in the province and following public health guidelines. They cannot travel to other provinces as Anton would have to quarantine for another 14 days upon entering, since he is a U.S. citizen.

While Sheehan acknowledged that they could have pushed back their wedding until next year, she said they did not want to put being together on hold.

"We didn't want to wait and keep pushing it, we wanted to start our lives together especially because we are cross-border, we're not able to live together. So really, the only way for us to start our life together and start immigration is to get married," Sheehan said.

Although they had two weddings, Sheehan said July 25 will mark their official anniversary moving forward.

"June 30 was our legal wedding but I think with all the emotions, it didn't feel like a wedding... We went to a Mexican restaurant afterwards it was just very simple, it wasn't anything extravagant. I wore a blue dress," Sheehan explained, adding that their July 25 ceremony "felt like a wedding."

After their honeymoon, Sheehan plans to move to the U.S. once she is granted a visa.

"He'll go back to the States in a few weeks, and we have our paperwork already started, so hopefully I'll hear back soon to get an immigrant visa to go through as well," she said.

However, she is not sure when exactly that will be.

"With the offices being closed it could take a little while. I know they've opened our case already so hopefully they will get back to us with further information soon, but I'll go down as soon as I guess they let me," Sheehan said.

It may not have been the wedding she originally envisioned, but Sheehan said she is happy that she and Anton are now able to move forward into the next chapter of their lives together.

"A wedding should be something that goes exactly how you want it to go. Brides spend months and months planning it so to have a wedding be turned upside down was pretty emotional for me… But it worked out," Sheehan said.

"I hope this story inspires others who feel without hope or chances."

While it strays from a traditional wedding, Sheehan said her double-wedding approach was more about getting to physically be with her partner rather than having the "perfect wedding."

"You get to focus on what's important -- just being able to get married," she said.