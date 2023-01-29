'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement

As RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency.

Ahead of that announcement, one of Canada’s top infectious disease specialists warns that the WHO’s consensus won’t necessarily mean the virus is behind us.

“I think it's important to point out that this is not about … whether COVID is gone or not,” said Dr. Lisa Barrett, an assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology as well as the Department of Medicine in the Faculty of Medicine at Dalhousie University.

“This is a real committee-based decision at the WHO level to decide in whether this is still a public health emergency of international concern,” she told CTV News Channel Sunday.

Barrett explained that this a matter of prioritizing access to resources and research, and not to determine an end point for COVID-19.

“So what this all means is that COVID is not done,” she said. “And the way it looks in different countries is different in many situations. That's what they're trying to decide at this point, not whether a pandemic is done or whether COVID is going away.”

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will make the official call on the status of COVID-19, based on the advice of his committee. Earlier this week, he warned that he remains concerned about the impact of the virus and mentioned that there were 170,000 COVID-related deaths reported around the world in the last two months.

The WHO update comes at a time when concerns over a combination of respiratory illnesses are easing. Canadian data shows that influenza hospitalizations are now dropping.

“We're starting to see influenza, perhaps RSV, starting to come down somewhat,” Barrett said.

“There's still a lot of debate about whether we're catching many cases that are not important. But really, I think the big [question] from the last year as we start to see influenza and RSV maybe go down is, what's the best way forward?”

Barrett noted that the FDA recommended a change to booster shot roll outs.

“They're suggesting a once-a-year, similar to a flu shot. I think that's the right approach at this point,” she said.

“I think the first thing we should remind Canadians is that if they are due for an additional dose in the vulnerable populations -- older folks, people who have bad immune systems -- please don't think it's too early to go out and get that last dose from the fall if you haven't.”