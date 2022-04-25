COVID implicated in some mystery liver disease cases among kids, doctor explains

A mystery infection that causes eyes and skin to turn yellow, has killed one child in Britain and been diagnosed in more than 150 others in different countries.

“We don’t really know the causes yet and COVID may be implicated in some cases,” according to Dr. Simon Taylor-Robinson, a consultant hepatologist and professor of translational medicine at London’s Imperial College.

“In fact, we know COVID can cause inflammation in any part of the body, not just the lungs,” he told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday.

Parents are being advised to watch for symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, followed by the yellowing of eyes and skin two weeks later.

And most important in terms of prevention, they’re being told to make sure their children wash and sanitize their hands regularly and keep a distance from their friends.

