TORONTO -- A new survey of 321 scientists who have spoken publicly about COVID-19 finds that 15 per cent received death threats and 22 per cent received threats of physical or sexual violence.

The survey, conducted by the journal Nature, was sent to scientists across the globe, including in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Canada, Taiwan and Brazil. Seventy-four per cent of the survey respondents are based in U.S., U.K. and Germany, and five per cent work in Canada.

The respondents could answer the survey anonymously, but some chose to include their names and emails.

The survey also found that more than 25 per cent of the respondents said they “always” or “usually” receive negative comments or personal attacks after speaking out about COVID-19. More than 40 per cent of the respondents said they experienced emotional or psychological distress as a result.

Of the respondents, 71 per cent said they spoke with the media a few times a month or more. Despite facing negative commentary or personal attacks, 85 per cent of the scientists said their experiences with the media were “always” or “mostly” positive.

The Nature survey was based on a similar, smaller survey conducted in Australia.