OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the sacrifices Canadians are making are paying off and need to continue, as he promises students that the $9-billion suite of measures aimed at helping them out over the summer will be enacted “as quickly as possible.”

During his daily address from Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said he’s next heading to Parliament Hill where MPs are meeting to hold the fourth in-person session.

There, it’s expected MPs will study and potentially expedite the passage of a new bill to enact the new student supports in the third piece of emergency legislation since the pandemic began.

Though, negotiations with opposition parties to expedite the bill are ongoing.

“Since we introduced this plan, we’ve been working with the opposition parties on legislation that will get this help to young people as quickly as possible. I’ll be heading to Parliament shortly, where we will introduce a bill to put the Canada Emergency Student Benefit in place,” Trudeau said.

In French, Trudeau said he trusts the opposition parties agree that students need help now, and that it’s important to get those supports in place before the summer.

Meanwhile, in light of the federal and provincial governments releasing reopening guidelines and the latest national modelling indicating that the COVID-19 curve in Canada is flattening, the prime minister is encouraging Canadians to “stick to” their pandemic precautions.

“We’re seeing some progress because people from coast-to-coast-to-coast are making sacrifices and following public health rules,” he said. “We have to keep it up.”

“Let’s stay home, wash our hands and when we go out let’s stay two metres away from others,” Trudeau said.

As of when Trudeau concluded his daily address there were 50,392 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada, and 2,905 deaths.

JOBS, FUNDING, GRANTS PROPOSED

On April 22, Trudeau announced that students and recent graduates who have seen their education and job prospects hampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will soon be able to claim a new Canada Emergency Student Benefit. The benefit will see eligible postsecondary students receive $1,250 a month from May to August. For those who have a disability, or are taking care of someone else, that amount increases to $1,750 monthly.

College and university students who are currently in school, planning to start in September, or who graduated in December 2019 are eligible. As well, working students earning less than $1,000 per month can apply.

In addition, the government has committed to create an additional 76,000 jobs in sectors that need help or are on the front line; is spending millions on extending scholarships, grants, and fellowships as well as doubling the Canada Student Grant program; and is launching a new Canada Student Service Grant of up to $5,000 for fall tuition for young people who volunteer in the COVID-19 fight this summer.

OPPOSITION TAKE ISSUE WITH PLAN

A fraction of MPs proportional to each party’s standings are meeting in person in West Block on Wednesday, as part of the special all-party committee on COVID-19. The MPs on Parliament Hill for that special meeting will then convene a formal House sitting to consider the student aid legislation Wednesday afternoon.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough is the sponsor of the bill titled “An Act respecting Canada emergency student benefits.”

Negotiations have been underway between the Liberals and opposition parties since they were provided with an advance copy of the proposed legislation under embargo. The government needs unanimous consent to fast-track this latest aid bill through all stages, but the political appetite remains to be seen.

While in the past the Liberals have looked to the NDP and Bloc Quebecois to back them in motions, on the student bill it doesn’t appear that support will come without changes.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters Wednesday morning that he won’t support the package in its current form as it penalizes students, saying it is illogical that parents who are students would receive less through this program than parents who are eligible for the $2,000 a month Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

He said this discrepancy needs to be rectified before the government can count on NDP support.

“This is wrong and it's unjust… That a student that is living with disabilities or someone who's got children, they should be able to get the same $2,000 and that's what's on the table right now. We provided the government right away with our concerns that this is not the right way to go. And right now it's up to the government to rectify this mistake, and our support will be there as soon as that is that is solved,” Singh said.

During a press conference on Parliament Hill Wednesday morning, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said that his party will not vote blindly on the bill and said his caucus has made some proposed changes, including ensuring that the more students work, the more money is available to them.

“There are three things that students are not. They are not kids running with flowers in their hair, naked in the field. Neither are they young, lazy people smoking cannabis in the basement. And they are not either merchandise that you deliver to somebody that says they need it,” Blanchet said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer flagged that he has some concerns with the programs as proposed. That includes whether they offer enough of an incentive for students to work this summer and whether there are enough options to pair young people with jobs relevant to their skills or studies.

In order for the new student supports to come into effect, senators will need to also study and pass the bill. The Senate is not scheduled to sit today, but it is expected to reconvene before the end of the week.