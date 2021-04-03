TORONTO -- A second reported case of COVID-19 has resulted in a community outbreak at Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories, approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

The worker is currently in self-isolation and the case brings the total number of individuals with COVID-19 in the community to two, according to a statement released by the chief public health officer.

"Both workers with COVID-19 are safely self-isolating at a secure location onsite with medical staff monitoring their condition," according to a statement from Dr. Kami Kandola's office. "They are currently doing well."

The N.W.T. defines an outbreak as one or more confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 where an infection is acquired within a closed facility.

Officials say the new case is not counted toward the territory's coronavirus case totals as the person is not a resident of the N.W.T.

The first positive case at the mine was reported on March 29 and lab analysis confirmed it as the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the U.K.

Public health believes there is a “high probability” that the viral transmission to the second case occurred at the worksite.

However, officials say there is “no identified risk” to N.W.T. communities related to the outbreak.

“The company will test all employees at the mine site and continue to work with Public Health officials to mitigate transmission risk,” the statement read.