COVID-19 in Ontario: 'We're definitely seeing a surge,' warns ER doctor

As health-care workers in British Columbia receive notifications they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, an emergency room doctor is urging Ontario to follow suit, warning that infections are on the rise across the province.

"We're definitely seeing a surge," Dr. Steve Findall, a physician in Ontario told CTV News Channel's Marcia MacMillan on Thursday. "Our test positivity has risen sharply."

Findall said hospital mask mandates are a "smart move" as infections rise with many health-care settings filled with "extremely vulnerable" people seeking treatment.

"There should be every expectation that all the protections we can afford our patients are brought forward."

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF?

Many Canadians may be tired of getting COVID-19 vaccines -- according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, only 22 per cent of people five years and older got the bivalent booster dose – but Findall said that it remains his top suggestion.

"If you haven't had a booster shot against COVID in the last year, I'd suggest a booster," Findall advised. "If you're medically vulnerable… I'd suggest you even look to get a booster shot every six months."

MASKING STILL WORKS

Findall also said masking remains an "exceptionally helpful" strategy to reduce the spread of cases, especially ahead of respiratory virus season in the fall and winter – particularly good quality, well-fitted N-95 masks.

"I've been in the middle of this pandemic since it started," Findall said. "I have never contracted COVID through work."

