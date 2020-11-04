Severe cases of COVID-19 may rise in the coming days and weeks as hospitalizations and deaths catch up to the recent spread of the illness, Canada's chief public health officer warned on Wednesday.

Dr. Theresa Tam said hospitalizations and deaths trail behind new cases, raising concerns that the worst impacts of the second wave could be yet to come.

“As hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag behind increased disease activity by one to several weeks, the concern is that we have yet to see the extent of severe impacts associated with the ongoing increase in COVID-19 disease activity,” she said in a statement.

“As well, influenza and respiratory infections typically increase during the fall and winter, placing increased demands on hospitals.”

Her statement came as Quebec reported 33 new deaths and Ontario 16, for a total of almost 50 between them.

New cases in Quebec also surged back above 1,000 after dipping below 900 the previous day. Hospitalizations have also increased in each of the last three days.

Tam said the number of severe cases continues to rise across the country, with an average of almost 1,200 people in hospital and 40 new deaths per day across Canada in the last seven days.

Tam said health authorities across the country are grappling with outbreaks in a number of settings, including long-term care, schools, industrial work settings and social gatherings.

Tam urged Canadians to follow public health measures such as hand washing, wearing masks and cutting the number of in-person contacts with others as much as possible.

In Ontario, those outbreaks include a wedding-related event in Waterloo Region that authorities have linked to at least 16 cases, as well as a school in the York Region that was ordered to close after six students and three staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In Manitoba and Quebec, authorities threatened tough fines for those who gather in violation of local health rules amid worryingly high case counts.

In Winnipeg, police said they would start issuing fines of almost $1,300 for gatherings in private homes that exceed limits in provincial health orders. The Winnipeg region, which reported 276 new cases on Wednesday, was recently moved into a restricted category, with gatherings capped at five people plus members of a household.

In Quebec, deputy premier Genevieve Guilbault warned restaurant owners in the province's red zones who open their dining rooms in defiance of current rules that both they and their customers could face harsh fines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov 4, 2020.