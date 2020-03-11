TORONTO -- In the wake of the World Health Organization classifying the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, some health officials and politicians have begun suggesting “social distancing” as a means for limiting virus transmission.

During a news conference on Thursday, British Columbia Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced seven new cases of the virus, bringing the province’s total to 46. She also suggested British Columbians take measures to give everyone their space.

“We must all, at this time, step up our social distancing,” Henry said during the news conference. “This is not forever. This is for the coming weeks. The coming weeks when we know we have to do everything we can to prevent transmission of infection in our communities.”

WHAT IS SOCIAL DISTANCING?

Essentially, social distancing refers to staying away from large public spaces where a virus can be easily spread. Measures can include working from home or giving enough distance between yourself and others.

“I’m asking everybody to take those measures, to increase your distance between people, to look at gatherings where you can stay apart from others,” Henry said. “Right now, we need to keep our hands to ourselves, keep our germs to ourselves.”

The World Health Organization also recommends social distancing to prevent spread of the virus. They suggest people should keep a distance of one metre between themselves and someone who is coughing or sneezing.

DOES SOCIAL DISTANCING WORK?

According to the National Institutes of Health, social distancing measures during the 2009 H1N1 outbreak in Mexico -- most notably a mandatory nationwide school closure for 18 days -- resulted in as high as a 37 per cent reduced rate of transmission among children.

Additionally, the city of St. Louis enacted several social distancing measures in 1918 following the First World War to prevent the spread of influenza, including the closures of schools, churches and theatres. While more than 1,700 people from St. Louis died from the flu that year, comparatively in Philadelphia, 16,000 people died after officials decided to hold a citywide parade instead of implementing similar measures.

WHAT ABOUT LARGE EVENTS?

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 has already led to the cancellation of several concerts and sporting events around the world. Still, Henry hasn’t yet called for the cancellation of large gatherings and doesn’t have a timetable to do so.

“We’re not in the same situation as many cities in the United States,” she said. “At the moment, we’re taking the position that we’re doing a risk assessment of each individual event.”

When it comes to weddings and other important family gatherings, Henry said family members should make sure those who might feel sick stay home, but should make sure those forced to stay home still feel included.

“We’re asking people to take measures that make it easy for somebody who’s ill not to come, and make sure they can participate in other ways,” she said.