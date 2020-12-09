COVID-19 detected in Yellowknife wastewater, some people asked to get tested
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)
The government of the Northwest Territories says it has found COVID-19 in wastewater in Yellowknife.
The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kondola, says this means there is likely an undetected case of COVID-19 in the capital.
The virus was detected through a wastewater monitoring program, which analyzed samples taken between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
As a result, the government is asking anyone self-isolating in Yellowknife since Nov. 30 to get a COVID-19 test, even if they don't have symptoms.
Essential workers who have been in Yellowknife since Nov. 30 should also get a test.
The N.W.T. currently requires anyone travelling to the territory to self-isolate for 14 days.
Kondola says it's too early to assess risk to the public, as the case could be someone who is already self-isolating.
There are currently no recorded active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife; 15 people who were previously infected have recovered.
