TORONTO -- With more than a million cases and counting, COVID-19 has hit every continent except Antarctica. From Canada to South Korea, every country has responded differently - in some cases, quite significantly.

Chart and compare the progression for jurisdictions that have reported more than 100 cases using our interactive graphs below. Brief context and a timeline have been included for a few countries, focusing on their containment measures. Economic measures have been excluded.

For an overview on how to better understand the data, read our explainer outlining the different ways countries are reporting their numbers and what these variables could mean: Understanding COVID-19 data: Should we be comparing countries? It also looks specifically at examples including South Korea, Italy, and New Zealand to get a sense of how challenging comparisons can be, but also how crucial they will be in helping epidemiologists, scientists and other researchers learn from this pandemic.​

Italy (Population 60.48 million, 2018)

The percentage of Italy’s population over 65 is the second highest in the world, second only to Japan, according to the world bank. “Dozens” were dying in nursing homes in the worst-affected areas, but were untested due to strict testing rules, according to media reports. Testing criteria also varied between jurisdictions; in the small town of Vo, mass testing was said to help quickly contain the spread. Leaders, including the president, downplayed the outbreak in the early days, resulting in initial complacency.

Timeline of Key Measures

Jan 23

Air connections from Wuhan suspended

Jan 31 (2 cases)

Government suspends all flights to and from China

Third country after Czech Republic and Greece to no longer receive and process visa applications in China

State of emergency is declared

Feb 22

11 municipalities in Northern Italy are placed under quarantine, locking down 50,000+ people, penalties for violation include fines and prison

Schools/universities close in the affected areas

Public events, religious services, train service to affected areas, sporting events, carnivals including Venice are all cancelled or suspended

Feb 24

500 police officers added to patrol quarantined regions

Key buildings, such as the Palazzo Madama, install thermal scanners for everyone entering the premise

March 4 (3,978 cases, 100 deaths)

Government shuts all schools and universities in Italy for two weeks

March 8 (7,375 cases, 366 deaths)

Quarantine expands to all of Lombardy and more than a dozen other northern provinces, putting 16 million people under lockdow

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announces nationwide closure of commercial businesses, museums, entertainment venues, etc. At the time, multiple media reports called it the most drastic response outside China

March 9 (9,172 cases, 463 deaths)

All of Italy (60 million people) goes under quarantine

Sports events within the country are cancelled

March 11 (12,462 cases, 827 deaths)

All non-essential commercial activities prohibited, restaurants, bars close

March 19

Government enlists military help to enforce lockdown

March 20

Parks and playground closed, additional restrictions addedto limit movement throughout the country

March 21 (53,578 cases, 793 deaths)

All non-essential businesses and factories close

United States (Population 327.2 million, 2018)

Testing was severely hamperedin the first several weeks according to medical journal articles and numerous media reports. Screening was “rationed” because only CDC – not public health or hospital labs – could run the tests initially, with a strict criteria for testing only those with known exposure. State labs also ran into verification problems with the CDC test kits, with results coming back “inconclusive or invalid due to failure of the negative control”. Under pressure by state labs to expand testing capacity, the FDA finally allowed them to develop and use their own tests by the end of February. But even when the testing criteria was loosened and testing capacity ramped up, the demand far exceeded availability. Compounding the regulatory and technical problems with testing was the political responseat all levels of government, with responses between cities and states and the White House varying from skepticism to urgency to conflicting over the situation, despite warnings. Even prior to the outbreak in China, government reports, pandemic prep exercises as late as last year were not taken seriously. For a pandemic where the situation can take a drastic turn from one day to the next, the world’s richest country “squandered” an entire month, a New York Times investigation said.

Timeline of Key Measures

Jan 21

First known case​ confirmed in Washington State

Jan 29

White House Coronavirus Task Force established to “monitor, prevent, contain, and mitigate” the pandemic’s spread

Jan 31

Government declares public health emergency, restrictions placed on travellersarriving from China

Feb 2

U.S. issues a “do not travel” advisory for China

Feb 26

Evidence of community spread as first U.S. case of unknown origin identified in California

Feb 29

Tests developed by hospitals and other labs now permitted by FDA

Washington state declares state of emergency

March 1

Florida declares public health emergency, with several other states, including New York,following suit over the following days

March 3

Testing restrictions are officially lifted, leaving it up to medical professionals to determine if a patient should be tested

March 11

NBA first major sports league​ to suspend games as WHO formally declares a pandemic

March 12

CDC recommends against non-essential travel to several countries and regions including China, most of Europe, and Iran

March 13

Travel restrictions are also imposed for incoming visitors from Europe and elsewhere

National emergency declared; $50 billion earmarked to combat virus

March 16

Flights from restricted countries must land at designated airportswith enhanced screening

March 19

Government issues a global “do not travel” advisory for its citizens

March 20

Additional travel restrictions are imposed on foreign nationals who had visited Europe within the previous two weeks

Additional quarantine and monitoring measures are added to earlier travel restrictions

U.S.-Canada announces temporary restriction of all non-essential travel between the two countries

March 21

Governors in NY, California, and other large states are ordering most businesses to close and for people to stay indoors, with varying exceptions

March 24

15 states impose lockdown orders in less than a week

March 28

Only 2,250 tests per million have been performed, two-thirds of what South Korea was able to accomplish three weeks earlier, since regulations around testing were loosened four weeks earlier, according to the Washington Post.

South Korea (Population 51.47 million, 2017)

South Korea aggressively ramped up their testing capacity, contact tracing, tracking, and quarantine measures in a national, co-ordinated, and detailed fashion. “Patient 31” was identified around mid February, and was the source of a mass outbreak. Drive-through testing sites were established quickly, offering citizens an efficient way of getting tested while minimizing exposure to others, with test results sent via text within three days. A high-level of transparency, at times seen as controversial and intrusive, allowed for real-time anonymous information being shared with the public as well as tracking. Using phone GPS tracking and credit card information, and CCTV cameras, officials can trace the movements of an infected patient and alert those who were in contact or nearby. Officials are also alerted when an infected individual ventures outside their quarantine zone through a phone app. Outside Daegu, the centre of the biggest outbreak cluster and a few other cities, many parts of South Korea are operating under relatively minimal restrictions even as social distancing practices like staying home are encouraged and schools remain closed. Mask wearing is extremely common everywhere.

Timeline of Key Measures

Jan 3

Quarantine and screening measures placed for all travellers coming from Wuhan, China. The World Health Organization was informed on Dec. 31 of an unknown pneumonia detected in the city. They issued a press release on Jan 5)

Health authorities strengthen national surveillance of pneumonia cases in hospitals

Jan 20

First case of COVID-19 is identified in a traveller from Wuhan through thermal screening during entry at Incheon International Airport

Infectious disease alert is raised to from blue to yellow (level 2)

Public told to continue hand washing, cough etiquette, and mask-wearing if they have respiratory symptoms

National hotline available for public to report symptoms within 14 days of travel

Jan 21

Government issues travel recommendations and advisories for travellers to China

Inbound travellers who visited Wuhan within 14 days are asked to submit health questionnaire and to report to health officials if fever or respiratory symptoms develop

Jan 27

Concerned that the novel coronavirus could become a pandemic, health officials and more than 20 medical companies meet to discuss urgency of developing effective test, promising “swift regulatory approval,” according to a Reuters investigation

The first diagnostic test from a company is approved within a week (Feb 4) and a second company is ready by Feb 12

Jan 28

All inbound travellers (Korean and foreign) coming from anywhere in China subject to tougher screening and quarantine measures, including a health questionnaire at the point of entry; false information subject to a fine of up to US$10,000

Infectious disease alert raised to “orange” - level 3

Jan 29

Additional staff added to the KCDC’snational call centreto deal with an influx in calls for consultation

KCDC provides detailed updates on cases, contact tracing and testing

Additional law enforcement and health staff added to airport quarantine checkpoints

Feb 1

Occupational safety and health agency to provide 720,000 masksto industries and workplaces considered more vulnerable to infectious diseases due to the large number of foreign employees or visitors. These include construction, manufacturing and service industries

Feb 2-4

Anyone with contact with patients who tested positive must self-isolate for 14 days

Foreigners arriving from Hubei province are barred from entering the country

A separate airport arrival hall is created for travellers from China

Visitors must provide domestic contact information that isverified prior to entry

Feb 3

Daycare centres, nursing and long-term care facilities asked to temporarily close if anyone, including visitors, test positive or is a contact of a positive case

Feb 12

Strict quarantine measures for arrivals expand to include Hong Kong and Macao

The number of diagnostic test kits available, which have increased dramatically from 200 to 3,000 per day, continues to ramp up (goal is capacity for 10,000 a day, which they eventually exceed)

Feb 20

Confirmed cases jump, attributed to “Patient 31,” identified two days earlier, who participated in a large church gathering in Daegu

Feb 23

Government announces plans to designate certain hospitals as national infectious disease hospitals with orders to transfer all existing patientsto other healthcare facilities by Feb 28

Infectious disease alert raised to “red” or level 4, the highest threat level

All citizens in the city of Daegu asked to self-isolate for two weeks and those with symptoms to get tested

First drive-through testing site is launched

Feb 25

South Korea to test tens of thousands of members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a key point of exposure by “Patient 31” and the main cluster

Feb 29

KCDC advises “social distancing” until early March and maintain good hygiene practices

Late Feb

Businesses allowed to stay open, but many check temperatures before at the door, and offices, hotels, etc. have thermal

cameras to screen for fevers

Public libraries, museums, churches, daycare in Daegu closed

March 6

Government launches a smartphone GPS-based app to track people violating quarantine orders

March 10

New school year postponed until March 23

March 9-16

Similar to those coming from China, all inbound travellers (both citizens and foreigners) from Japan, Italy, Iran, and within days - rest of Europe - must undergo special immigration screening, including installing a Self-Diagnosis Mobile App where they must submit daily results for 14 days (authorities will follow-up in person if travellers fail to comply with self-checks) and advised to “minimize movement”

March 17

Government declares several cities including Daegu “special disaster zones”

Reopening of daycare centres and new school semesterpostponed to April 5 and 6 respectively

March 18-19

Government advises South Koreans to cancel all non-urgent international travel

All travellers entering Korea must undergo special screening, including a health questionnaire, contact information, and install the Self-Diagnosis Mobile App

March 22

Every person at high-risk facilities in Daegu arebeing testedwith almost 95 per cent tested already

All travellers arriving from Europewill automatically be tested

Public urged to practice social distancing until April 5 and stay home as much as possible aside from work and getting essentials

Restrictions placed for high-risk places such aschurches, entertainment and sports facilities

March 25