COVID-19 curves: Plotting the trajectories of every country
TORONTO -- With more than a million cases and counting, COVID-19 has hit every continent except Antarctica. From Canada to South Korea, every country has responded differently - in some cases, quite significantly.
Chart and compare the progression for jurisdictions that have reported more than 100 cases using our interactive graphs below. Brief context and a timeline have been included for a few countries, focusing on their containment measures. Economic measures have been excluded.
For an overview on how to better understand the data, read our explainer outlining the different ways countries are reporting their numbers and what these variables could mean: Understanding COVID-19 data: Should we be comparing countries? It also looks specifically at examples including South Korea, Italy, and New Zealand to get a sense of how challenging comparisons can be, but also how crucial they will be in helping epidemiologists, scientists and other researchers learn from this pandemic.
Italy (Population 60.48 million, 2018)
The percentage of Italy’s population over 65 is the second highest in the world, second only to Japan, according to the world bank. “Dozens” were dying in nursing homes in the worst-affected areas, but were untested due to strict testing rules, according to media reports. Testing criteria also varied between jurisdictions; in the small town of Vo, mass testing was said to help quickly contain the spread. Leaders, including the president, downplayed the outbreak in the early days, resulting in initial complacency.
Timeline of Key Measures
Jan 23
- Air connections from Wuhan suspended
Jan 31 (2 cases)
- Government suspends all flights to and from China
- Third country after Czech Republic and Greece to no longer receive and process visa applications in China
- State of emergency is declared
Feb 22
- 11 municipalities in Northern Italy are placed under quarantine, locking down 50,000+ people, penalties for violation include fines and prison
- Schools/universities close in the affected areas
- Public events, religious services, train service to affected areas, sporting events, carnivals including Venice are all cancelled or suspended
Feb 24
- 500 police officers added to patrol quarantined regions
- Key buildings, such as the Palazzo Madama, install thermal scanners for everyone entering the premise
March 4 (3,978 cases, 100 deaths)
- Government shuts all schools and universities in Italy for two weeks
March 8 (7,375 cases, 366 deaths)
- Quarantine expands to all of Lombardy and more than a dozen other northern provinces, putting 16 million people under lockdow
- Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announces nationwide closure of commercial businesses, museums, entertainment venues, etc. At the time, multiple media reports called it the most drastic response outside China
March 9 (9,172 cases, 463 deaths)
- All of Italy (60 million people) goes under quarantine
- Sports events within the country are cancelled
March 11 (12,462 cases, 827 deaths)
- All non-essential commercial activities prohibited, restaurants, bars close
March 19
- Government enlists military help to enforce lockdown
March 20
- Parks and playground closed, additional restrictions addedto limit movement throughout the country
March 21 (53,578 cases, 793 deaths)
- All non-essential businesses and factories close
United States (Population 327.2 million, 2018)
Testing was severely hamperedin the first several weeks according to medical journal articles and numerous media reports. Screening was “rationed” because only CDC – not public health or hospital labs – could run the tests initially, with a strict criteria for testing only those with known exposure. State labs also ran into verification problems with the CDC test kits, with results coming back “inconclusive or invalid due to failure of the negative control”. Under pressure by state labs to expand testing capacity, the FDA finally allowed them to develop and use their own tests by the end of February. But even when the testing criteria was loosened and testing capacity ramped up, the demand far exceeded availability. Compounding the regulatory and technical problems with testing was the political responseat all levels of government, with responses between cities and states and the White House varying from skepticism to urgency to conflicting over the situation, despite warnings. Even prior to the outbreak in China, government reports, pandemic prep exercises as late as last year were not taken seriously. For a pandemic where the situation can take a drastic turn from one day to the next, the world’s richest country “squandered” an entire month, a New York Times investigation said.
Timeline of Key Measures
Jan 21
- First known case confirmed in Washington State
Jan 29
- White House Coronavirus Task Force established to “monitor, prevent, contain, and mitigate” the pandemic’s spread
Jan 31
- Government declares public health emergency, restrictions placed on travellersarriving from China
Feb 2
- U.S. issues a “do not travel” advisory for China
Feb 26
- Evidence of community spread as first U.S. case of unknown origin identified in California
Feb 29
- Tests developed by hospitals and other labs now permitted by FDA
- Washington state declares state of emergency
March 1
- Florida declares public health emergency, with several other states, including New York,following suit over the following days
March 3
- Testing restrictions are officially lifted, leaving it up to medical professionals to determine if a patient should be tested
March 11
- NBA first major sports league to suspend games as WHO formally declares a pandemic
March 12
- CDC recommends against non-essential travel to several countries and regions including China, most of Europe, and Iran
March 13
- Travel restrictions are also imposed for incoming visitors from Europe and elsewhere
- National emergency declared; $50 billion earmarked to combat virus
March 16
- Flights from restricted countries must land at designated airportswith enhanced screening
March 19
- Government issues a global “do not travel” advisory for its citizens
March 20
- Additional travel restrictions are imposed on foreign nationals who had visited Europe within the previous two weeks
- Additional quarantine and monitoring measures are added to earlier travel restrictions
- U.S.-Canada announces temporary restriction of all non-essential travel between the two countries
March 21
- Governors in NY, California, and other large states are ordering most businesses to close and for people to stay indoors, with varying exceptions
March 24
- 15 states impose lockdown orders in less than a week
March 28
- Only 2,250 tests per million have been performed, two-thirds of what South Korea was able to accomplish three weeks earlier, since regulations around testing were loosened four weeks earlier, according to the Washington Post.
South Korea (Population 51.47 million, 2017)
South Korea aggressively ramped up their testing capacity, contact tracing, tracking, and quarantine measures in a national, co-ordinated, and detailed fashion. “Patient 31” was identified around mid February, and was the source of a mass outbreak. Drive-through testing sites were established quickly, offering citizens an efficient way of getting tested while minimizing exposure to others, with test results sent via text within three days. A high-level of transparency, at times seen as controversial and intrusive, allowed for real-time anonymous information being shared with the public as well as tracking. Using phone GPS tracking and credit card information, and CCTV cameras, officials can trace the movements of an infected patient and alert those who were in contact or nearby. Officials are also alerted when an infected individual ventures outside their quarantine zone through a phone app. Outside Daegu, the centre of the biggest outbreak cluster and a few other cities, many parts of South Korea are operating under relatively minimal restrictions even as social distancing practices like staying home are encouraged and schools remain closed. Mask wearing is extremely common everywhere.
Timeline of Key Measures
Jan 3
- Quarantine and screening measures placed for all travellers coming from Wuhan, China. The World Health Organization was informed on Dec. 31 of an unknown pneumonia detected in the city. They issued a press release on Jan 5)
- Health authorities strengthen national surveillance of pneumonia cases in hospitals
Jan 20
- First case of COVID-19 is identified in a traveller from Wuhan through thermal screening during entry at Incheon International Airport
- Infectious disease alert is raised to from blue to yellow (level 2)
- Public told to continue hand washing, cough etiquette, and mask-wearing if they have respiratory symptoms
- National hotline available for public to report symptoms within 14 days of travel
Jan 21
- Government issues travel recommendations and advisories for travellers to China
- Inbound travellers who visited Wuhan within 14 days are asked to submit health questionnaire and to report to health officials if fever or respiratory symptoms develop
Jan 27
- Concerned that the novel coronavirus could become a pandemic, health officials and more than 20 medical companies meet to discuss urgency of developing effective test, promising “swift regulatory approval,” according to a Reuters investigation
- The first diagnostic test from a company is approved within a week (Feb 4) and a second company is ready by Feb 12
Jan 28
- All inbound travellers (Korean and foreign) coming from anywhere in China subject to tougher screening and quarantine measures, including a health questionnaire at the point of entry; false information subject to a fine of up to US$10,000
- Infectious disease alert raised to “orange” - level 3
Jan 29
- Additional staff added to the KCDC’snational call centreto deal with an influx in calls for consultation
- KCDC provides detailed updates on cases, contact tracing and testing
- Additional law enforcement and health staff added to airport quarantine checkpoints
Feb 1
- Occupational safety and health agency to provide 720,000 masksto industries and workplaces considered more vulnerable to infectious diseases due to the large number of foreign employees or visitors. These include construction, manufacturing and service industries
Feb 2-4
- Anyone with contact with patients who tested positive must self-isolate for 14 days
- Foreigners arriving from Hubei province are barred from entering the country
- A separate airport arrival hall is created for travellers from China
- Visitors must provide domestic contact information that isverified prior to entry
Feb 3
- Daycare centres, nursing and long-term care facilities asked to temporarily close if anyone, including visitors, test positive or is a contact of a positive case
Feb 12
- Strict quarantine measures for arrivals expand to include Hong Kong and Macao
- The number of diagnostic test kits available, which have increased dramatically from 200 to 3,000 per day, continues to ramp up (goal is capacity for 10,000 a day, which they eventually exceed)
Feb 20
- Confirmed cases jump, attributed to “Patient 31,” identified two days earlier, who participated in a large church gathering in Daegu
Feb 23
- Government announces plans to designate certain hospitals as national infectious disease hospitals with orders to transfer all existing patientsto other healthcare facilities by Feb 28
- Infectious disease alert raised to “red” or level 4, the highest threat level
- All citizens in the city of Daegu asked to self-isolate for two weeks and those with symptoms to get tested
- First drive-through testing site is launched
Feb 25
- South Korea to test tens of thousands of members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a key point of exposure by “Patient 31” and the main cluster
Feb 29
- KCDC advises “social distancing” until early March and maintain good hygiene practices
Late Feb
- Businesses allowed to stay open, but many check temperatures before at the door, and offices, hotels, etc. have thermal
- cameras to screen for fevers
- Public libraries, museums, churches, daycare in Daegu closed
March 6
- Government launches a smartphone GPS-based app to track people violating quarantine orders
March 10
- New school year postponed until March 23
March 9-16
- Similar to those coming from China, all inbound travellers (both citizens and foreigners) from Japan, Italy, Iran, and within days - rest of Europe - must undergo special immigration screening, including installing a Self-Diagnosis Mobile App where they must submit daily results for 14 days (authorities will follow-up in person if travellers fail to comply with self-checks) and advised to “minimize movement”
March 17
- Government declares several cities including Daegu “special disaster zones”
- Reopening of daycare centres and new school semesterpostponed to April 5 and 6 respectively
March 18-19
- Government advises South Koreans to cancel all non-urgent international travel
- All travellers entering Korea must undergo special screening, including a health questionnaire, contact information, and install the Self-Diagnosis Mobile App
March 22
- Every person at high-risk facilities in Daegu arebeing testedwith almost 95 per cent tested already
- All travellers arriving from Europewill automatically be tested
- Public urged to practice social distancing until April 5 and stay home as much as possible aside from work and getting essentials
- Restrictions placed for high-risk places such aschurches, entertainment and sports facilities
March 25
- All travellers arriving from the U.S. will be tested at the airport