Canada's COVID-19 hot spots reported minor declines in daily infections on Sunday, but health officials are urging people to remain cautious as the country rapidly approaches the 300,000-case mark and overall trends remain worrisome.

The country-wide total jumped to over 294,300 cases, after Ontario and Quebec case counts declined from record-setting levels on Saturday.

Ontario reported 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths, while Quebec health authorities recorded 1,211 new cases and 15 additional deaths linked to the virus.

That is down from 1,585 and 1,448 cases, respectively, a day earlier.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said the slight decline was "encouraging," but that people need to keep following guidelines to stem the spread of the virus.

"I think it's encouraging to see that we can have a good day, but it's going to take several good days," Dube told reporters during a Sunday morning news conference in Montreal.

"I'm going to let the next days bring us more good news, but in the meantime, we need to continue to follow safety measures," he said.

Canada's top doctor also urged residents not to let their guard down in indoor settings as winter approaches.

Dr. Theresa Tam has warned in recent days Canadians must help stop the spread of COVID-19 to ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed.

In Manitoba, new COVID-19 cases soared to 494 on Sunday compared to 237 the day before. The province reported 10 new deaths, seven of which were linked to an outbreak at a Winnipeg care home where dozens of residents have died.

After the surge in infections, Cliff Cullen, the province's justice minister, criticized Manitobans who attended a rally on Saturday against mandatory masks and other lockdown measures.

The event in Steinbach, about 60 kilometres south of Winnipeg, was "incredibly unfortunate, dangerous and wrong," Cullen said in a statement.

He urged residents to follow public health guidelines and warned that law enforcement officers would ticket anyone found breaking the rules.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan reported 181 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Sunday. That brings its total to 31 deaths since the pandemic began.

In Atlantic Canada, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday, and three new infections were reported in New Brunswick.

Newfoundland and Labrador also recorded two new cases, including an overseas contract worker for the province's Crown-owned energy corporation.

Nunavut also reported 10 new cases, bringing its total to 18 in the territory.

The Nunavut government said nine of those new cases were reported in Arviat, on the western shore of Hudson Bay, and one was in Rankin Inlet and was linked to Arviat.

"Due to the number of cases of COVID-19 in Arviat, anyone from Arviat who left the community on or after November 2 is being asked to immediately isolated for 14 days wherever they are," Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2020.

-with files from Rob Drinkwater in Edmonton and Shawn Jeffords in Toronto.