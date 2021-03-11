TORONTO -- For the past 12 months, COVID-19 has held a firm grip on almost every country around the world, with some well into their second and third waves. According to the World Health Organization, as of March 2021, 223 countries, areas and territories have confirmed cases of COVID-19, but there are a few that have managed to keep the virus out.

Greenland

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the territory in March 2020. Greenland has had a total of 31 cases and has since been considered COVID-19 free. The country has not seen a death from COVID-19 since June 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Tuvalu

Located between Hawaii and Australia, this independent nation has yet to report a single case of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Tonga

This island has kept COVID-19 out by closing its airports, preventing cruise ships from docking and imposing a national lockdown. The small island nation has not reported a single case since the beginning of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Palau

The island nation has no recorded cases of COVID-19 and has managed to keep the virus off its shores by suspending air travel and imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine model. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye)

Cook Islands

This island nation located in the South Pacific has not had any reported cases of COVID-19. The country imposed mandatory quarantine period for travellers and banned cruise ships from its ports as part as part of its efforts to keep the virus out.

Kiribati

Located near Hawaii, this small island nation introduced travel restriction early on in the pandemic and has yet to report a single case of COVID-19. (AP/Katsumi Kasahara, File)

Micronesia

Micronesia reported its one and only case of COVID-19 in Jan. 2021. The patient was put in managed isolation and the case has since been resolved. (AP Photo/Nicole Evatt)

Pitcairn Islands

Since the beginning of the outbreak, this group of islands that form the only British Overseas Territory in the Pacific Ocean has not reported any cases of COVID-19. Despite having fewer than 50 full-time residents and no reported cases, all passenger services to the island have been suspended as a precautionary measure. (AP)