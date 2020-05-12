TORONTO -- Australia’s federal treasurer has been tested for the coronavirus and is awaiting results in self-isolation after experiencing a coughing fit while delivering a speech in parliament.

Josh Frydenberg was giving an economic update on his country’s response to COVID-19 in parliament on Tuesday, and was in the middle of bringing up an example of someone who had benefitted from Australia’s wage-subsidy program, when his coughing spell began.

Frydenberg was about 15 minutes into his speech when the coughs forced him to pause multiple times to drink from a water bottle. He also appeared to struggle to speak clearly, and had to clear his throat several times.

Video of the house sitting shows other members of parliament appearing to observe physical distancing.

At one point during the coughing bout, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was seated next to Frydenberg, can be heard cracking a joke about the speech being too long.

In a brief statement, Frydenberg said that he had sought medical advice and that he had been tested “out of an abundance of caution” because he had a dry mouth and cough. The results of the test are expected Wednesday.