Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Trudeau to recall Parliament to pass multibillion COVID-19 aid increase
Rent relief: What each province is doing to help residential tenants during the pandemic
'Bitter and disappointed': Canadians on coronavirus cruise ship face further anxious wait to dock
Quebec up to 4,611 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 33 deaths
COVID-19 measures could be in place for 12 weeks, Toronto's top doctor says
Orillia, Ont., couple dies of COVID-19 just three days apart
Prince Charles addresses COVID-19 diagnosis, describes symptoms as 'relatively mild'
U.S. no longer wants troops near Canadian border, PM says
People with asthma must stick to their meds amid COVID-19, experts warn
'A mental holiday': Puzzles flying off the shelves as COVID-19 keeps people at home
Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit again for more COVID-19 relief
Whistleblower says workers at nursing homes aren't being given protective gear
UN chief says world facing worst crisis since Second World War