TORONTO -- From a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in March to a nearly single-digit count of daily new cases now, Thunder Bay, Ont. is a lesson that other Canadian cities should heed, one infectious disease expert says.

Thunder Bay reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on March 7, breaking the record for the highest number of new cases reported in a single day for that region since the pandemic started, according to local data. On April 24, about seven weeks later, Thunder Bay reported 10 new cases, bringing the region’s total to 67 active cases.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist and member of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, said the region’s response to the recent outbreaks is something that other jurisdictions across Canada could “copy and paste”. When Thunder Bay started seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, they pinpointed where the cases were coming from, which in this case was correctional facilities and shelters, and then targeted vaccinations towards those hot spots.

He suggested that Thunder Bay’s effectiveness in getting the numbers down was due to them acting quickly, decisively, and having priority vaccination.

“They basically shut down very, very quickly and they took decisive action,” Bogoch said on CTV’s Your Morning on Monday. “Of course they were still vaccinating the general public in the age-based strategy at that time, but they also funnelled vaccines into where the fire was burning hottest, and that was in the shelter populations.”

Despite Thunder Bay having lowered their COVID-19 case numbers, Dr. Bogoch said continuing restrictions and maintaining vigilance are critical.

“You can’t take your foot off the gas pedal. We still know that there is mobility throughout the province and there’s still mobility throughout the country,” he said. “Some places have more than others, but of course, where people move they bring infection with them and you can always spur new outbreaks”

According to Public Health Ontario, Thunder Bay reported 28.7 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people between April 15 and April 21, which is just over a month after the region was at its peak. When comparing case numbers, Toronto recorded 269.5 cases over 100,000 people in the same time period.

Although Toronto has a larger population, Bogoch said the city could still learn from Thunder Bay and apply the strategy they’ve used to flatten the curve.

“Essentially we can pour vaccines and pour resources into those hotspot neighbourhoods into those heavily impacted neighbourhoods and really quell the pandemic in those areas,” he said. “Let’s pour vaccines there and have meaningful community engagement, meaningful vaccination programs to really get those needles in arms.”