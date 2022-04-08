TORONTO -- As provinces continue to push toward living with COVID-19, teachers and staff in Ontario are raising concerns over the rise in absentees in schools across Ontario amid a sixth wave.

Schools in Waterloo, Ottawa and London have all recently reported an increase in absences among students and teachers. Patrick Etmanski, President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association, said one school in Kitchener experienced 13 staff absences in a single day.

He says it’s particularly concerning for students who are unable to access the assistance they usually get in school.

“Special education kids are not getting the special ed support they need," he said.

Two schools in London were forced to close on Friday and switch to online learning due to staffing issues. Thames Valley District School Board director Jeff Pratt said at least 400 staff absences have been reported a day.

“We can't link it directly to COVID-19, but certainly that is a part of what is driving these absences,” Pratt said.

This week alone 36 schools in Ottawa reported at least 20 per cent of staff and students as absent, including reasons not related to COVID-19.

The province continues to update data on school absences daily and the percentage of absences have reached up to 30 per cent and over in some schools.

Peter Juni, the head of Ontario’s science table, said this week the province is likely seeing 100,000 to 120,000 per day, a stark contrast from the actual daily reporting of cases which have ranged from 3,000 to 4,000 in recent days.

Juni says wastewater collection data was able to determine this high infection rate and roughly five per cent of the province’s population likely have active cases of COVID-19.

Though health measures such as the use of face masks have been lifted across the country, health experts continue to advocate for precaution as the sixth wave steadily increases.

"I think there will be an appropriate time and place to lift mask mandates, it's just not now,” said infectious disease expert Isaac Bogoch.

Canada’s top doctor reminded Canadians to self-reflect on their choices as a way to reduce risk in catching the virus.

"Think about who you're with and maybe they're at higher risk — so, having that consideration for others,” said Dr. Theresa Tam in regards to face masks now being a personal choice.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Toronto.