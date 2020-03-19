TORONTO -- Self-isolated people in Canada and in the U.S. have started to set up Christmas lights on their houses as a new way to spread some cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos and photos were posted online showing colourful lights decorating homes and trees in order to bring some joy to the people placed in quarantine or practising social distancing.

A Twitter user says he put his Christmas lights back up on a tree in his front yard in Rhode Island after noticing that his 10-year-old son was bored while being stuck at home. He named it the "Hope Tree."

A new Facebook group called "Christmas Lights in March!" was created on March 17th, which now has hundreds of members.

Correction: