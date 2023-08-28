China won't require COVID tests for incoming travellers in reopening milestone
China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result for incoming travellers starting Wednesday, a milestone in its reopening to the rest of the world after a three-year isolation that began with the country's borders closing in March 2020.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing in Beijing on Monday.
China in January ended quarantine requirements for its citizens traveling from abroad, and over the past few months has gradually expanded the list of countries that Chinese people can travel to and increased the number of international flights.
Beijing ended its tough domestic "zero COVID" policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.
The restrictions slowed the world's second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.
As part of those measures, incoming travellers were required to isolate for weeks at government-designated hotels.
Protests in major cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Nanjing erupted in November over the COVID curbs, in the most direct challenge to the Communist Party's rule since the Tiananmen protests of 1989.
In early December, authorities abruptly scrapped most COVID controls, ushering in a wave of infections that overwhelmed hospitals and morgues.
A U.S. federally funded study this month found the abrupt dismantling of the "zero COVID" policy may have led to nearly 2 million excess deaths in the following two months. That number greatly exceeds official estimates of 60,000 deaths within a month of the lifting of the curbs.
During the years of "zero COVID," local authorities occasionally imposed snap lockdowns in attempts to isolate infections. People were trapped inside offices and apartment buildings. In some cases widely discussed on social media, authorities sealed residents' doors with wires and bolts to try to stop the virus from spreading.
From April until June last year, the city of Shanghai locked down its 25 million residents in one of the world's largest pandemic-related mass lockdowns. Residents were required to take frequent PCR tests and had to rely on government food supplies, often described as insufficient.
Throughout the pandemic, Beijing touted its "zero COVID" policy --- and the initial relatively low number of infections --- as an example of the superiority of China's political system over that of Western democracies.
------
Associated Press news assistant Caroline Chen in Beijing contributed to this report.
Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. The latest map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like 'the diary of a madman.'
Unifor autoworkers overwhelmingly vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford, Stellantis
Workers at a trio of major automakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can't secure new collective agreements in the coming months.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Hurricane Franklin strengthens, what we know about the killing of three Black people in a racist attack in the United States, and the RCMP is warning of scams targeting wildfire evacuees. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Jacksonville killings: What we know about the hate crime
A white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika gunned down three Black people Saturday in what the sheriff described as a racially motivated attack in Jacksonville, Florida. Here's what is known about the killings.
Removing Fukushima's melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant's wastewater
The scarcity of information from inside the Fukushima Daiichi plant's nuclear reactors makes planning for the removal of melted fuel extremely difficult, a Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings spokesperson says.
Capital Pride Parade draws thousands of people to downtown Ottawa
The streets of downtown Ottawa were filled with rainbow colours, songs and celebrations on a sunny Sunday afternoon, for the annual Capital Pride Parade.
West Kelowna fire department returns to 'normal' operations: wildfire service
The BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to “normal day-to-day operations,” 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and went on to destroy more than 170 homes in the area.
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
Cryptocurrency scams offering fake jobs on the rise: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
Have you gotten a job offer recently to work freelance to boost the profile of an app and be paid with cryptocurrency? It could be a scam, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
N.W.T. RCMP warning of relief fund scams targeting those fleeing wildfires
The Northwest Territories RCMP stated in a news release Sunday that they’ve become aware of a text message scam purporting to connect wildfire evacuees to relief funds.
8 U.S. Marines remain in a hospital after a fiery aircraft crash killed 3 during drills in Australia
Eight U.S. Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor aircraft that killed three of their colleagues on an island.
-
An evacuation order finds few followers in northeast Ukraine despite Russia's push to retake region
The Aug. 10 evacuation directive applies to 37 settlements that Russian soldiers occupied early in the 18-month-old war. A Ukrainian counteroffensive liberated them in September, lifting the invaded country's spirits.
Libya's foreign minister suspended after meeting with Israel's chief diplomat
One of Libya's rival prime ministers said Monday he has suspended his foreign minister a day after Israel revealed that its chief diplomat met with her last week -- news that prompted scattered street protests in the chaos-stricken North African nation.
'Staggering security breach' at London's Metropolitan Police sees officer data stolen
London's Metropolitan Police force says it has stepped up security after a company that holds details of its officers and staff was hacked.
Environment minister makes rare China trip for talks on climate, biodiversity
Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Saturday leaves for Beijing to join talks on fighting climate change and preserving biodiversity, the first Canadian minister to go to China in four years.
-
Canada confirms it changed land claim process, mulls Indian Act changes
Canada changed the way it settles First Nation land claims, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada confirmed Friday.
-
Joly heads to Slovenia, North Macedonia, Albania as Canada tries for more UN presence
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is headed to eastern Europe as part of a push to shore up Canada's ties with countries in Russia's backyard.
Racism partly to blame for unequal health care provided to Indigenous women: PHAC study
Racism and the lack of primary care providers mean off-reserve First Nations, Metis and Inuit women and girls have poorer health overall compared to their non-Indigenous counterparts, says a study by the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
AI-powered tech gives voice to Regina woman who lost speech after a stroke
A Regina woman who lost her ability to speak after a stroke is getting her voice back with the help of AI-powered technology that can translate her brain signals into speech.
-
Wildland firefighters battle mental health, labour challenges atop deadly blazes
Two-week work cycles. Shifts that can last up to 18 hours. Sleeping in tents or gymnasiums far from home. Dangerous and unpredictable work environments. Those are the working conditions for many wildland firefighters across Canada.
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb they believe might have honoured an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
-
AI-powered tech gives voice to Regina woman who lost speech after a stroke
A Regina woman who lost her ability to speak after a stroke is getting her voice back with the help of AI-powered technology that can translate her brain signals into speech.
-
Removing Fukushima's melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant's wastewater
The scarcity of information from inside the Fukushima Daiichi plant's nuclear reactors makes planning for the removal of melted fuel extremely difficult, a Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings spokesperson says.
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
-
'Gran Turismo' and 'Barbie' are neck-and-neck at the box office
'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story' and 'Barbie' are in a dead heat for the box-office crown, with the video game adaptation just edging Greta Gerwig's pop sensation, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Canadian banks face squeeze between climate expectations, market pressures
While banks recognize that Canadians are living through a wildfire season like no other, activists say they aren't delivering where they're most needed: on efforts against the climate change trends making the infernos worse.
-
-
Top U.S. and Chinese commerce officials express support for better trade conditions
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart expressed support for improving trade conditions as Raimondo on Monday began a visit to Beijing aimed at improving chilly relations.
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.
-
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
-
Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride
Hundreds of people in various states of dress -- or undress -- set out Saturday for a ride through some of Philadelphia's main streets and sights for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride.
Barrett leads balanced offence as Canada thumps Lebanon 128-73 at hoops World Cup
RJ Barrett scored a game-high 17 points and Canada cruised to a 128-73 win over Lebanon on Sunday at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
-
Catch him if you can: Verstappen poised to make F1 history at 'Temple of Speed.'
What better place than the 'The Temple of Speed' for Max Verstappen to set a new Formula One record with 10 straight wins. A victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza next weekend would break the mark he shares with Sebastian Vettel.
-
Canadian women's 4x400m relay team places fourth at athletics worlds
Canada's women's 4x400-metre relay team finished fourth at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.
-
Verstappen wins rainy Dutch GP to equal Vettel's F1 record with 9th straight victory
Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to equal Sebastian Vettel's F1 record of nine straight victories, and increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title.