China refuses to give WHO raw data on early COVID-19 cases: report
Published Friday, February 12, 2021 2:54PM EST
The logo and building of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 15 April 2020. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
Share:
WASHINGTON -- China has refused to give the World Health Organization raw data on its early COVID-19 cases, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing WHO investigators who it said described heated exchanges over lack of detail.
The world health agency officials said raw, personalized data could help them determine how and when the coronavirus first spread in China, the newspaper said.