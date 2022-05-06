Children get long COVID, too, and it can show up in unexpected ways
November 10 is a day Kim Ford remembers too well. It was the day last year when her 9-year-old son, Jack, was scheduled to get his COVID-19 vaccine at the school clinic. They were excited that he'd finally have some protection, but on November 9, he had the sniffles.
"When he woke up [November 10] and he was feeling even worse, I said, 'You know what, let's test you before you go in, because I don't want you to get the COVID vaccine if you actually have COVID,' " the Michigan mom said.
Jack tested positive for COVID-19 that day and he's lived with the symptoms ever since.
It has kept him from staying at school all day. He has to limit how much he plays baseball with the other neighborhood kids. Even playing Fortnite for too long can leave him feeling sick the next day.
He's one of potentially millions of kids with long COVID.
"My stomach hurts. It's kind of hard to breathe. You have a stuffy nose. It's just an absurd amount of things that you can feel," Jack Ford said. "It's really annoying at times. It's not like a cold, you know, it feels like COVID.
"People may think you're feeling faking it, but you're not faking it. You feel like you have COVID," he added.
'AN UNDIAGNOSED ISSUE'
It's not clear how many children go on to develop long COVID, because there's not enough research on it in this age group, some experts say.
Almost 13 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Studies suggest that between 2% and 10% of those children will develop long COVID, but the number may be larger. Many parents may not know their child has long COVID, or the child's pediatrician hasn't recognized it as such.
In adults, some research puts the number around 30% of cases.
"I personally believe that this is a very much an undiagnosed issue," said Dr. Sara Kristen Sexson Tejtel, who helps lead a long COVID pediatric clinic at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.
Many doctors treating children at long COVID clinics across the country say they have long waits for appointments. Some are booked through September.
AN UNSUAL RANGE OF SYMPTOMS
There are no specific tests for long COVID. It's not clear which children will have it, as it can happen even when a child has a mild case of COVID-19.
"It's startling how many of these children present and have a range of symptoms that we haven't fully appreciated. Some are coming in with heart failure after asymptomatic Covid infections," said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease at UT Southwestern Medical Centre in Dallas. "What's striking to me is that it usually occurs about four weeks after infection, and infection can be really asymptomatic, which is really startling."
Even when kids with long COVID are tested for ailments that might cause these symptoms, it's possible nothing will show up.
"The tested me, and it looked like nothing was wrong with me, but they tried their best to find something," Jack Ford said.
His pulmonary function test and EKG came back normal. "The Covid clinic said this is very common in kids with long COVID. Sometimes, all the tests come back normal," Kim Ford said.
Dr. Amy Edwards, who runs the pediatric long COVID clinic at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital in Cleveland, agreed that it happens a lot.
"We also scoped them, and their GI tracts are normal. I do a big immune workup, and their immune system appears normal. Everything 'looks normal,' but the kids aren't functioning like normal," Edwards said. "I tell the families, 'you have to remember, there are limits to what medical science understands and can test for.' Sometimes, we're just not smart enough to know where to look for it."
Adults' problems tend to be more obvious, Edwards said, because they are more likely to have organ dysfunction that shows up on tests.
Doctors are still trying to understand why long COVID happens this way in children. They are also figuring out what symptoms define long COVID in children. Some studies in adults show a range of 200 symptoms, but there is no universal clinical case definition.
At Sexson Tejte's clinic in Texas, children tend to fall into a few categories. Some have fatigue, brain fog and severe headaches, "to the point where the some kids aren't able to go to school, grades are failing, those types of issues," she said.
Another group has cardiac issues like heart palpitations, chest pains and dizziness, especially when they go back to their regular activities.
Another group has stomach problems. A lot of these kids also have a change in their sense of taste and smell.
Sexson Tejte said it isn't totally different from the symptoms adults have, "but it's not the mixed bag of different organ system involvement with adults."
'ONCE THAT BUCKET IS EMPTY, THAT'S IT'
One of Jack Ford's symptoms affects the amount of energy he has for typical activities.
"Long COVID patients have post-exertional malaise, which is Jack's biggest issue," Kim Ford said. "So if he overdoes it -- and it doesn't even have to be physically overdoing it. It could be he was really upset about something the day before, or he could be really mentally engaged with something like watching TV or playing video games sitting in his chair -- will knock him out."
Energy has become such a problem that Jack can't go to school for a full day. His parents started him back with one to two hours a day and have gradually increased it to about 5½ hours a day.
"We've been trying to bump him up to six, but it hasn't worked so far," Kim Ford said. "He's woken up pretty miserable the next day."
Edwards, who runs the long COVID clinic in Cleveland, says she has to talk to parents about carefully balancing how much energy their children expend. Most healthy people can push through if they're tired, but those with long COVID can't. "It's like they have one bucket of energy, and it has to be used carefully for school, for play, to watch TV. Every single thing they do takes energy, and once that bucket is empty, that's it," Edwards said.
Some of her teen patients are exhausted just dealing with typical drama at school.
"Long-haulers have to think about every single aspect of their day and when they can expend that energy. They have to have that balance. Otherwise, they run out."
Many also have anxiety. Some of that may stem from the ailment itself or from the doubt they've heard from doctors or adults when they say they don't feel well.
Experts across the country say they've heard from patients whose complaints are ignored, even after a stark change in their health. They've been told that they are being dramatic or seeking attention, or that the symptoms are all in their head.
"I don't want to be too critical, but there are some doctors out there who just dismiss it outright," said Dr. Alexandra Yonts, director of the post-COVID clinic at Children's National in Washington. "The kids then just struggle. They get passed around from place to place."
Yonts thinks there needs to be better acknowledgment among doctors that long COVID can be a real problem.
"I've got two kids in wheelchairs after having had COVID who were never in wheelchairs before. There's one kid on crutches. I've got a kid who lost the use of her hands," Edward said. "These kids should be believed."
HELP IS AVAILABLE, BUT NOT ALL HAVE ACCESS
There's no specific treatment for long COVID, but most of these clinics are multidisciplinary.
At Edwards' clinic, which opened last year, experts can address pulmonary issues, digestive problems, physical rehabilitation, sleep issues, mental health problems and others. There's a nutritionist on staff, as well as an acupuncturist and a pediatrician who is licensed in Chinese herbal medicine.
In addition to working up a child's schedule so they can determine where to spend their energy and when to take breaks, Edwards' clinic teaches kids to meditate. They do massage therapy and mind-body exercises.
"Children need multiple elements of help. They get significantly better, really they do, if we're aggressive and they get intensive wraparound support and therapy," Edwards said.
But not all children are able to get into a clinic.
"I've talked to so many people working with pediatric COVID recovery, and they all say the same thing: 'We are worried about the kids who aren't getting the help, who don't have the parents who can advocate for them or navigate the medical system.' It keeps me up at night," Edwards said.
A lot of what her clinic does is to encourage kids to get enough sleep and to eat healthy food, but not all families can afford healthy food.
"It terrifies me for those families in particular, because they're already starting behind. And now they have kids with COVID long-haul," Edwards said. "You just have to hope more people will become aware of the problem and try to help."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
Experts suggest Canadians put away their bird feeders amid rise in avian flu
As more and more birds fall ill with avian flu in Canada, experts are advising Canadians to remove bird feeders to combat the spread.
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
Two-thirds of Canadians concerned about rising home prices: Nanos survey
A new poll from Nanos Research has found that two-thirds of Canadians are expressing concern over rising housing prices, with concern highest among younger Canadians.
Royals share photos in honour of Archie's 3rd birthday
Members of the Royal Family are sending birthday wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who turned three on Friday.
April jobless rate drops to another new low as economy adds 15K jobs: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the jobless rate fell in April to another record low as employment was little changed for the month with a gain of 15,300 jobs.
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
Canada
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Cat rescued from top of utility pole in flooded Manitoba community
An organization lending a hand in Peguis First Nation’s flood response also stepped in to rescue a member of the animal kingdom.
-
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
-
Indigenous man, granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed reach settlement in human rights complaint against BMO
A settlement has been reached in a human rights complaint brought by an innocent Indigenous man and his granddaughter after they were falsely accused of fraud, and then handcuffed outside a Vancouver bank branch in December 2019.
-
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
World
-
Woman forced to land in Belarus gets 6 years in prison
A woman who ran a Belarusian opposition messaging app channel and was arrested along with her activist boyfriend when an airliner they were on was forced to land in Belarus was convicted Friday of charges that included inciting social hatred.
-
Israel searches for attackers who killed 3 in mass stabbing
Israeli security forces took part in a massive manhunt Friday for two Palestinians suspected of carrying out a stabbing rampage near Tel Aviv that left three Israelis dead.
-
U.K. Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Johnson
Britain's governing Conservatives suffered local election losses in their few London strongholds, according to results announced Friday that will pile more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid ethics scandals and a worsening economic picture.
-
U.S. gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship, official says
The U.S. says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva before the strike that sank the warship, a high-profile embarrassment for Russia's military, but the Pentagon denied Friday that it played a direct role in the strike.
-
Scrapping Roe v. Wade would make the U.S. an outlier in the West. Here's how it compares on abortion rights
Tens of millions of women in America are on the verge of losing access to abortion, according to a draft of a document that appears to show the Supreme Court has decided to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision which legalized the procedure across the country.
-
Ukraine updates: Ukraine's president invites German leaders
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has invited Germany's head of government and its head of state to visit Ukraine on May 9, the day Russia marks the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
-
Canada to investigate sexual violence against women in Ukraine as war crimes
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops against women and girls in Ukraine.
-
Two-thirds of Canadians concerned about rising home prices: Nanos survey
A new poll from Nanos Research has found that two-thirds of Canadians are expressing concern over rising housing prices, with concern highest among younger Canadians.
Health
-
'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge
California Democrats have accelerated their plan to make the nation's most populous state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, propelled by the release this week of an early draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has ignited a surge of activism among the state's vast network of providers and advocacy groups.
-
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills
For many abortion-seekers in the U.S., access to pills will grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure.
-
Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says
Health authorities have confirmed a third Ebola case in the city of Mbandaka in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
Britain pushes tough tech rules under new digital watchdog
Big tech companies like Google and Facebook would have to comply with tough British rules under a new digital watchdog aimed at giving consumers more choice online -- or face the threat of big fines.
-
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
-
Search histories, location data, text messages: How personal data could be used to enforce U.S. anti-abortion laws
A wave of new legislation taking aim at abortion rights across the U.S. is raising concerns about the potential use of personal data to punish people who seek information about or access to abortion services online.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is more than just interdimensional shenanigans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' 'Peace by Chocolate,' 'Operation Mincemeat' and 'Memory.'
-
A song with power: Ukraine's Eurovision entry unites nation
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra's upbeat, melodic entry for this month's Eurovision Song Contest was written as a tribute to the frontman's mother.
-
Complainant to continue testimony at sex assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
A young woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard when she was a teenager is expected to continue her testimony at his trial today.
Business
-
Wall Street keeps tumbling on fears about rates, economy
Stocks are falling Friday, despite a strong report on the U.S. jobs market, as Wall Street's top worry remains whether the economy can withstand the sharp rises in interest rates set to slam into it.
-
April jobless rate drops to another new low as economy adds 15K jobs: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the jobless rate fell in April to another record low as employment was little changed for the month with a gain of 15,300 jobs.
-
U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
America's employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
Royals share photos in honour of Archie's 3rd birthday
Members of the Royal Family are sending birthday wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who turned three on Friday.
-
We have the technology to end the airport liquid ban, so why is it still in place?
The requirement to put liquids into 100-millilitre containers and take electronics out of bags has been a staple of air travel for nearly 16 years. However, at many airports around the world new technology is already in place that will allow that rule to be scrapped, and some are now beginning to drop the ban.
Sports
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19
Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns about the spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.
-
Carapaz favourite to continue Ineos' success at Giro d'Italia
Ineos Grenadiers will be looking to make it a hat trick of victories at the Giro d'Italia, with Richard Carapaz the favourite at the Italian grand tour.
Autos
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Grosjean borrows from 'Days of Thunder' in response to Rahal
Romain Grosjean used a line from the movie 'Days of Thunder' to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week's IndyCar race.
-
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.