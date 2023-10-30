Chance of getting long COVID highest with original strain of the virus: U.K. study
Tens of thousands of people may still experience lasting symptoms more than a year after being infected with COVID-19, according to a new U.K. study—but the incidence rates of long COVID have also fallen with each new variant.
The study, published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, looked at more than 270,000 adults across the U.K. and found that those who were infected with the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 were much more likely to experience both more serious and more long-lasting cases of long COVID compared to those infected with newer variants.
Symptoms which persist more than 12 weeks beyond the initial COVID-19 infection is the general definition for long COVID, a chronic condition which can present with varying levels of intensity.
The question of how many COVID-19 cases will result in long COVID, and just what the scope of this burden is on patients, is something that has hung over the pandemic.
Researchers found that one in 13 participants who contracted COVID-19 reported were still experiencing symptoms 12 weeks later, and one in twenty were still experiencing symptoms a year after their initial infection.
- COVID-19 Brief newsletter: Sign up for an informed guide on the pandemic
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
According to this new study, while there is a lasting burden for thousands of patients, the chance of getting long COVID has gone down with each variant as we move away from the original strain that emerged in late 2019 and spread across the world in 2020, referred to in the study as the COVID-19 “wild type.”
"While the landscape has changed considerably since the early peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, this analysis shows that a proportion of adults are still experiencing lasting symptoms,” Christina Atchison, principal clinical academic fellow within the Imperial College London’s School of Public Health and first author on the study, said in a press release.
“Importantly, we find that compared to wild type virus, those infected when Omicron was dominant were far less likely to report symptoms lasting beyond 12 weeks. This may reflect the changing levels of immunity in the population from previous exposure to the virus and vaccination.”
The study looked at which variant was dominant at the time of specific cases, and then looked at the chance of patients developing long COVID, and found that the chance of a case turning into long COVID got successively lower with each new variant. The study included Alpha, Delta and the first Omicron variant.
Those infected when Omicron was the dominant variant were 88 per cent less likely to report long COVID than those infected with the original strain of the virus.
This new study is the latest analysis to come from the REal-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) study, which is an ongoing research program being run by Imperial College London which investigates various aspects of the virus.
For this new study, researchers looked at follow-up survey responses from 276,840 adults who had taken part in earlier REACT studies. Using these survey responses, researchers examined the self-reported health, quality of life and symptom profiles for people with long COVID compared to those who recovered from COVID-19 without lasting symptoms and those who never contracted COVID-19.
The study found that self-reported mental health and quality of life were worse among participants with long COVID compared to those who either never had COVID-19 or who recovered without long-lasting symptoms.
“Our latest findings from the REACT study offer further insights into the underlying factors which are associated with prolonged symptoms after initial COVID-19,” Paul Elliott, chair in epidemiology and public health medicine from the School of Public Health at Imperial College London, said in the release.
"We find that the variant of SARS-CoV-2 people are infected with, the initial severity of their symptoms, and whether they have pre-existing health conditions all have an impact on whether they will develop lasting symptoms.”
Most COVID-19 cases had symptom resolution within two weeks, with one in ten people reporting symptoms for more than four weeks, which is under the threshold for long COVID according to the World Health Organization.
The most common symptoms reported by the 7.5 per cent of patients who reported having symptoms persisting beyond 12 weeks in the study were mild fatigue, difficulty thinking and join pains. Patients with long COVID were also nine times more likely than other patients to report a loss or change of sense of smell or taste and seven times more likely to report shortness of breath.
These long COVID patients reported a reduction in their ability to carry out daily tasks. Around 31 per cent of patients who had symptoms at 12 weeks no longer had those symptoms at 52 weeks, which means that 69 per cent of long COVID cases went on to persist for more than a year.
Women were slightly more likely to report symptoms persisting past 12 weeks.
Researchers noted that earlier estimates from the REACT-2 study had suggested that 21.6 per cent of adults who had contracted COVID-19 at some point had experienced one or more lasting symptoms 12 weeks after their initial illness—an incidence rate that would suggest one in five COVID-19 cases would result in long COVID.
However, researchers pointed out that this earlier estimate was made without a negative control group, citing other studies which found different incidence rates. A recent nationwide Scotland study, researchers noted, found that eight per cent of symptomatic COVID-19 cases would still experience symptoms 6-12 months later.
“While we have gained valuable insights into the groups at risk of lasting symptoms, we are undertaking detailed interviews to further understand the variation in people’s experiences and the impact on their everyday lives,” Helen Ward, a professor with the School of Public Health at Imperial College London, said in the release.
"We are also planning further follow-up of people involved in the REACT studies to assess the broader longer-term impact of the pandemic on health and well-being.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global Affairs Canada tells Canadians in Lebanon that government evacuation flights aren't guaranteed
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
Putin calls meeting after mob storms airport in Dagestan looking for Israelis on plane from Tel Aviv
Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials, the day after a mob stormed the airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals
Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza, advancing on two sides of the territory's main city, as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes have hit closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
Are you adjusting your Halloween plans due to the high cost of living? We want to hear from you
As Canadians face an elevated cost of living, some may be looking for ways to cut back on spending, including during this spooky season. If you're thinking of changing your Halloween plans in an effort to save on costs, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist
In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike
Unifor said it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a strike by Canadian autoworkers shortly after it began.
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
Wrong distance takes women's walk race athletes to mistaken record at Pan Am Games
Peru's Kimberly Garcia thought she set the world record in the women's 20 kilometers walk race at the Pan American Games. She later found out she didn't.
Canada
-
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
-
Students will protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montral this afternoon
Thousands of university students are expected to forgo their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province undergraduates.
-
Global Affairs Canada tells Canadians in Lebanon that government evacuation flights aren't guaranteed
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
-
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike
Unifor said it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a strike by Canadian autoworkers shortly after it began.
-
Are you adjusting your Halloween plans due to the high cost of living? We want to hear from you
As Canadians face an elevated cost of living, some may be looking for ways to cut back on spending, including during this spooky season. If you're thinking of changing your Halloween plans in an effort to save on costs, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
World
-
4 people, including 2 students, shot near Atlanta college campus
Four people, two of them students, were shot Sunday near Georgia State University's Atlanta campus.
-
12 people die in a plane crash in the Brazilian Amazon
Twelve people aboard a small aircraft died in a crash Sunday morning in Brazil's Amazon region.
-
Global Affairs Canada tells Canadians in Lebanon that government evacuation flights aren't guaranteed
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
-
China honors American veterans of World War II known as Flying Tigers in an effort to improve ties
China on Monday honored two American veterans of World War II as Washington and Beijing look to past collaboration for inspiration on improving today's strained ties.
-
Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling killed a 91-year-old woman in a 'terrifying night'
Russian shells struck residential areas of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, killing a 91-year-old woman in what a local official described Monday as a 'terrifying night' in the 20-month war that shows no signs of ending.
-
Explosive device blows up at convention centre in south India killing at least one and wounding 36
An explosive device blew up at a convention centre in southern India killing at least one person and wounding 36 others Sunday, authorities said.
Politics
-
Global Affairs Canada tells Canadians in Lebanon that government evacuation flights aren't guaranteed
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
-
Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want voices heard on carbon pricing: rural economic development minister
Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings says if Western and Prairie provinces want to secure carve-outs in the federal government's carbon pricing policy, they should elect more Liberal ministers who can share their concerns with the government.
Health
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
How your seasonal chores count toward your fitness goals
Seasonal chores are functional exercises that can burn more calories than some traditional fitness activities. In fact, raking leaves can burn more calories in an hour than a brisk walk or weight training session.
-
Doctors say we need the updated COVID-19 shot. So why haven't we heard more about it?
Doctors say it's vital to get the new version of the vaccine because it offers protection against the subvariant driving a current rise in COVID-19 cases and also because most Canadians are well past the six-month mark when immunity fades after previous shots or infections.
Sci-Tech
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
-
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
President Joe Biden on Monday will sign a sweeping executive order to guide the development of artificial intelligence -- requiring industry to develop safety and security standards, introducing new consumer protections and giving federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology.
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
Entertainment
-
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
-
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom 'Night Court,' dies at 80
Richard Moll, a character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original "Night Court" sitcom, has died. He was 80.
Business
-
Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank says
The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into "uncharted waters" if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies, which could result in increased food prices worldwide.
-
Are you adjusting your Halloween plans due to the high cost of living? We want to hear from you
As Canadians face an elevated cost of living, some may be looking for ways to cut back on spending, including during this spooky season. If you're thinking of changing your Halloween plans in an effort to save on costs, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Young Canadians more anxious about debt, more likely to miss a bill payment: Equifax
Equifax Canada says young Canadians are more anxious about their personal debt and more likely to have missed a bill payment this year.
Lifestyle
-
Meet Montreal's Emile Laliberte, pilot of Rolloween's Mars Rover
Halloween is Emile Laliberte's favourite holiday. Since he was young, he always took great pride in his costumes, but this year's is truly out of this world. 'It's incredible,' said the beaming 15-year-old Laliberte, who will take to the neighbourhood streets this Halloween in a special-made Mars Rover costume.
-
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
Sports
-
FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.
-
French government says 9 people detained after violent attack on Lyon soccer team buses
French police have detained nine people and are searching for other suspects after a violent attack on buses carrying the Lyon soccer team and fans left coach Fabio Grosso with a head injury and forced the postponement of its game at Marseille, the interior minister said Monday.
-
Afghanistan wins the toss, sends Sri Lanka in to bat at Cricket World Cup
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss Monday and sent Sri Lanka in to bat first in a Cricket World Cup game between two teams even on competition points.
Autos
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.