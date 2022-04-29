Champagne: Canada 'first in line' for Montreal-made Moderna vaccines

Innovation minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada will be “first in line” for Moderna vaccines manufactured in Montreal.

Joyce Napier asked Champagne on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Friday if Canadians will get priority for the vaccines made in that facility.

“We’re first in line,” he responded. He told Napier that Canada will buy the vaccines.

The federal government announced Friday that Moderna will build a facility in Quebec. It could be operational by 2024, at the earliest.

Canada’s initial vaccine rollout fell behind countries like the U.S., Britain and Germany, who have their own domestic vaccine production.

Champagne said the terms of the agreement are being finalized.

Minster Champagne discusses the Moderna manufacturing facility in the video at the top of this article.