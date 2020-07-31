OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the millions of people who are still using the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will soon be transitioned onto the federal Employment Insurance program.

Trudeau said that more details will be coming before the end of August, but said that “no one will be left behind.”

In mid-June the government announced CERB would be extended to the end of the summer, but now with that on the horizon, he’s begun to lay out what recipients should expect.

“EI should cover every Canadian who is looking for work, and for those who don’t qualify for EI right now, like gig or contract workers, we will create a transitional, parallel benefit that is similar to Employment Insurance,” Trudeau said on Friday.

He said going forward recipients will be able to work more hours and earn more money while still receiving the benefit.

Trudeau also indicated a new sickness and caregivers benefit is on the way for those who are not covered at work if they or their loved ones get COVID-19 and they need to stay home.

“We intend to cover every Canadian who is looking for work with a better, 21st century EI system,” Trudeau said, adding that there will not be an increase to EI premiums.

Trudeau also announced that the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance plan will be extended through the month of August.

“Over 700,000 employees have benefitted from the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance – people who have been able to keep their jobs because of the help businesses got through this program,” Trudeau said on Friday.

The prime minister also issued a caution to Canadians as the economy continues to reopen, to not let their guards down about preventing the spread of COVID-19, referencing the recent uptick in cases in some communities.