With the holiday season beginning and news of the Omicron COVID-19 variant dominating many conversations about safety and risk, an Ontario event planner is suggesting Canadians should be “vax cuffing” to help navigate risks.

Wendy Huggins, founder of TK Lifestyle and Design, spoke on CTV News Channel Sunday about the term, which she coined to mean Canadians who have been limiting their social interactions only with others who share the same vaccination status during the holidays.

Listen to Huggins explain “vax cuffing,” how to broach the subject with your family, and how it might lower anxiety about the holidays and social gathering.