Canadian rocker Sam Roberts kicked off a star-studded Canadian COVID-19 broadcast benefit with a performance of his 2014 single "We're All In This Together."

His at-home appearance, with three kids by his side playing music, set off an uplifting tone for "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble."

The multi-platform event is in support of frontline workers and Food Banks Canada's efforts during the pandemic.

Food Banks Canada is trying to raise $150 million as it sees an increase in the amount of people using their services and a drop in the number of volunteers during the pandemic.

Political satirist Rick Mercer was the first to speak in the show, telling viewers that "this is a difficult time for our country" and for the people of Nova Scotia, who recently experienced a shooting rampage.

Other celebrities who appeared in the special from their respective locations included Michael Buble singing with the Barenaked Ladies, Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan, Ryan Reynolds, and Anne Murray, who acknowledged the trying times in her home province of Nova Scotia.

Many English and French Canadian broadcasters aired the special on dozens of TV, streaming and radio platforms.

It was billed as the largest single-show broadcast in Canadian history.

The show is similar to last weekend's "One World: Together at Home" streaming special, which saw Dion, Buble and Shawn Mendes join global artists in a show of support for those on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2020.