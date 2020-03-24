TORONTO -- Calls to stay indoors and practise physical distancing have led to a drastic shift in daily routines around the world.

But just look up at the stars and you’ll find some inspiration on how to survive self-isolation.

In recent days, astronauts such as Scott Kelly, Peggy Whitson and Canada’s own Chris Hadfield have shared their advice for living in confinement as many North Americans adapt to a new norm. These space explorers and others have spent months in isolation while completing countless missions.

According to Hadfield – who captained the International Space Station in 2012 and 2013, becoming the first Canadian to do so – there are similarities between conditions aboard a spaceship and living in isolation during a pandemic, including the existence of danger and a radical shift in daily patterns. For many, he said, both are a great source of fear.

“Astronauts spend most of their adult lives trying to understand the actual risks and dangers underlying the fears people have,” he told CTVNews.ca on Tuesday via telephone. “They’re trying to become experts in the things that can make you afraid.”

Public fear toward the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is what inspired him to post a video over the weekend sharing tips on how to self-isolate.

“It’s an extremely dangerous environment up onboard the space station, and yet we find a way to thrive and be productive, that far away from our normal lives,” he says in the video.

CTVNews.ca reached out to Hadfield and other Canadian astronauts for their advice on how to get through this period of isolation.

BE INFORMED

The first step to self-isolation, said Hadfield, is understanding the actual risk by separating perceived fear from danger itself.

“If you don’t know what to be frightened of, everything is frightening,” he said.

Hadfield recommends going to a credible source and doing research. Fellow astronaut David Saint-Jacques agrees, emphasizing the importance of assessing risk and to form a strategy going forward.

“You can’t let it petrify you – it doesn’t help you and it doesn’t help anybody,” he said to CTVNews.ca via telephone on Tuesday. “You have to digest enough information and make a plan depending on your resources and environment.”

SET GOALS

Fellow astronaut Robert Thirsk suggests making a checklist of things you want to accomplish at the beginning of the day, and keeping track of what you get done.

“My day is not going to wander aimlessly by,” he told CTVNews.ca on Tuesday by phone. “There’s going to be purpose to my day even though it’s different from what I normally do.”

Having this sense of purpose is what makes setting goals so important, said Hadfield.

“One of the reasons people feel so insecure and lonely is because they don’t have a sense of purpose or belonging to something bigger than themselves,” he said.

By outlining goals for this afternoon, this week or this month, no matter how big or small, people can give themselves a sense of direction, encouraging them to be more productive.

MAINTAIN A WORK-LIFE BALANCE

For many people, self-isolating involves working from home. According to Saint-Jacques, part of staying sane while under confinement is separating both environments.

“In a space station, either you’re living at work or working from home,” he said. “We would be very careful to psychologically create a home and workplace out of the same building.”

There are many ways of doing this, he explained, whether by moving to a different part of the house or dressing up while working,

Thirsk says this was something he struggled with at the beginning of one of his missions, where he would work as many as 16 hours a day. About a month into the mission, he noticed he would always wake up tired.

“It wasn’t physical fatigue it was psychological fatigue,” he said. “I was constantly going at 100 per cent.”

He realized he needed alone time, he said, just to reflect on the bigger picture of what he was doing.

“A spaceflight – like COVID – is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Thirsk. “We have to make sure we have the resources we’re going to need in the coming days.”

COMMUNICATION

Also important to remember is effective communication. Living in confinement will likely lead to a rise in tension, says Thirsk, making interpersonal conflict inevitable. Under these circumstances, it’s important to make sure to communicate.

Saint-Jacques echoes this message, reminding people to address any faux pas, apologize when necessary, and respect personal space.

“You have to make a conscious effort to maintain healthy positive relationships,” he said. “It’s not something that just happens.”

Aside from times of conflict, both point out the necessity of keeping in touch with friends and family, not matter how far away they may be.

“We live in an incredible communication and information technology age,” Thirske said. “While virtual technology can’t replace that face-to-face connection, it’s a darn good second.”

Saint-Jacques said he found solace in focusing and caring for others – a trait he says many other Canadians also have. Based on his experience, he said this is something he thinks makes us well-equipped to deal with the effects of something like a pandemic.

“As Canadians we are particularly well prepared because of our culture of thinking of others and caring for each other. I think we will pull through this together.”

All in all, Hadfield says not much has changed for those around the world – they’re still likely living in the same home and have access to the same resources. Much of the panic came from a disruption to patterns. But with these tips in mind, he encourages Canadians and those across the world to be willing to adapt to new patterns.

“Understand the dangers, look at constraints and set objectives,” he said. “This doesn’t just apply to a pandemic, it applies to Saturday.”