OTTAWA -- Cyber security agencies in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom are alleging that Russia is trying to steal information and intellectual property from researchers working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

The three countries say there has been “Russian cyber threat activity” directed at organizations that are doing research into and development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.

“These malicious cyber activities were very likely undertaken to steal information and intellectual property relating to the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines, and serve to hinder response efforts at a time when healthcare experts and medical researchers need every available resource to help fight the pandemic,” said the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) in a statement.

The top cyber and national security agencies—including the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security—jointly allege that APT29, also known as “the Dukes” or “Cozy Bear” which the agency says “almost certainly operates as part of Russian intelligence services,” was responsible for the malicious activity.

In a technical advisory released Thursday, the agencies spell out how the Russian actors used malware known as “WellMess” and “WellMail” to target global organizations. They are imploring all research facilities and other agencies involved in coronavirus research to take further actions to protect their information and contact CSE’s Cyber Centre if they suspect they have been targeted.

“The group uses a variety of tools and techniques to predominantly target governmental, diplomatic, think-tank, healthcare and energy targets for intelligence gain,” reads a statement from U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre.

RESEARCHERS WARNED OF RISK

This comes after CSE and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) issued a warning in May that Canadian intellectual property related to COVID-19 research and testing was at an elevated risk for foreign-backed hacking or other malicious activity.

At the time the agencies said that during the pandemic they had already seen an increased risk of foreign interference and espionage related to the work being done by Canadian researchers, though they would not comment on specific operations, or which foreign actors posed a concern.

The federal government has committed more than $1 billion towards a national medical and research strategy to combat the novel coronavirus that is seeing labs across the country expand their capacity to study the virus, possible treatments or vaccines, and its spread among the population.

The funding includes millions of dollars for developing and producing vaccines and treatments in Canada, supporting similar work in other nations, as well as studying immunity and serology testing.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other world leaders put out a call to global leaders to “commit to an equitable distribution of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine.”

