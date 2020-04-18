Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows
Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears
How to prepare a 'pandemic pantry' amid COVID-19
Iran lets some Tehran businesses reopen after virus lockdown
Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff
Growing calls to re-open parks, expand streets to pedestrians amid COVID-19
Farmers enjoy new popularity but worry 'buy local' trend could be fickle
Singapore sees huge surge in new virus cases
'An especially tough time': Feds rolling out targeted COVID-19 help for some sectors
Interactive: Which benefits am I eligible for during the COVID-19 pandemic?
All air passengers need to wear non-medical masks starting Monday
Canada-U.S. agree to extend border restrictions by 30 days: sources
Canada-U.S. agree to extend border restrictions by 30 days: sources
Ontario reports most COVID-19 deaths, cases in a single day
COVID-19 patients recovering quickly after getting experimental drug remdesivir: report