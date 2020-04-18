TORONTO -- The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed.

On Saturday morning, Trudeau said the current border measures, which were due to expire on April 21, will be extended for another 30 days.

“This is an important decision and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe," Trudeau said during his daily briefing outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Saturday.

The confirmation comes a day after sources revealed to CTV News that the agreement between the two countries was to be extended.

