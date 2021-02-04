OTTAWA -- After weeks of dose shortages, the federal government says it will still be at least another week before Canada’s Pfizer deliveries fully ramp up to pre-interruption levels, while Moderna’s next shipment has yet to be confirmed.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin announced Thursday that Canada is expected to receive approximately 70,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses next week, and that the number of doses coming in the next Moderna shipment slotted for the week of Feb. 22 is expected to be impacted, but how severely remains unclear.

The number of doses Canada’s been able to administer over the last few weeks has been affected in large part by Pfizer significantly reducing the number of doses it has been sending as it scales up its European facilities. However, Moderna — the second and only other currently approved COVID-19 vaccine in Canada — has experienced recent production problems resulting in slightly reduced deliveries to Canada.

This week, Canada received and distributed 79,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech to the provinces, and Moderna has sent 180,000 doses to be distributed in the coming days to sites in northern, remote and isolated communities.

Before Pfizer’s delivery delays were announced in January, Canada was planning on receiving up to 367,575 Pfizer-BioNTech doses this week, and this week’s Moderna shipment was supposed to include 230,400 doses.

Fortin said that Pfizer plans to scale up shipments later this month, forecasting shipments of at least 335,000 doses the week of Feb. 15, and 395,000 the last week of February.

Canada was expecting to receive 249,000 Moderna doses in the Feb. 22 shipment, now the government does not expect to receive that amount, “for a number of reasons” which Fortin did not elaborate on.

“I can't really tell you what the quantity will be, but we do not expect to receive 249,000 at this time,” he said.

“This is a long game,” said Fortin, who is leading the logistics of Canada’s vaccine rollout, in an update on the state of Canada’s troubled COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

He is vowing to keep the provinces and territories abreast of the evolving situation.

Shortages have left Canada’s front-line vaccine administrators with fewer doses to dole out than they planned for. This resulted in shifting prioritizations to inoculate residents and staff in long-term care homes, and delayed appointments for some front-line health-care workers waiting for either their first or second dose.

Amid the reduced shipments Canada has fallen behind several countries in rolling out its mass vaccination campaign when compared on a per capita basis and the federal Liberals have faced a continued grilling from the opposition parties over their procurement approach and lacking domestic capacity.

As of Thursday morning, more than 1.1 million doses have arrived in Canada, resulting in nearly 872,000 first doses and 136,000 second doses being administered, according to CTV News’ vaccine tracker.

In total Canada has deals in place securing access to 40 million doses from Pfizer and 40 million doses from Moderna, which should be enough to vaccinate every Canadian who wants to be, by the end of September.

Though, there could be millions more doses on their way to Canada in the near future, if Health Canada grants regulatory approval to either the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidates.

More coming.