TORONTO -- Canada hit a grim milestone on Saturday when the country officially surpassed one million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Canada recorded 6,937 total cases on Saturday evening after British Columbia reported a two day total of 2,090 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to CTVNews.ca's COVID-19 case tracker.

The country currently has 57,022 active COVID-19 cases, 921,459 recoveries, and 23,050 deaths.

The very first case of COVID-19 in Canada was confirmed at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Jan. 25.

A little more than a month later, on March 11, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic with 126,000 confirmed cases worldwide. On that date, Canada recorded 108 total confirmed cases.

Now, Canada is in the midst of a third wave or surge in new infections in several of the most populous provinces, including Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.

